Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trade Balance records Surplus in May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:59am EDT
Judul :
Judul
Trade Balance records Surplus in May 2020
Tanggal :
15-06-2020
Sumber Data :
Sumber Data
​Communication Department
Kontak :
Kontak
​Contact Center BICARA : 1500-131 e-mail : bicara@bi.go.id
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 08.00-16.00 West Indonesia Time
Hits : 13
Deskripsi :
Deskripsi
Lampiran :
Lampiran 1
Lampiran 2
Lampiran 3
Lampiran 4
Lampiran 5
Lampiran 6
Lampiran 7
Lampiran 8
Lampiran 9
Lampiran 10
Page Content

No. 22/45/DKom

Indonesia's trade balance amassed a USD2.09 billion surplus in May 2020, thus reversing the previous USD372.1 million deficit one month earlier. By component, the surplus was attributable to a non-oil and gas trade surplus coupled with a narrower oil and gas trade deficit. Cumulatively from January-May 2020, therefore, an overall surplus of USD4.31 billion was recorded, contrasting the USD2.68 billion deficit recorded in the same period last year. Bank Indonesia is confident that the current trade surplus will contribute to maintain external resilience in Indonesia. Moving forward, Bank Indonesia will continue to strengthen policy synergy with the Government and other relevant authorities in order to strengthen external resilience, including the trade balance outlook.

The non-oil and gas trade balance recorded a USD2.10 billion surplus in May 2020 after experiencing an USD81.7 million deficit the month earlier, given the decline of non-oil and gas imports in line with domestic demand compressed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The broad-based decline of non-oil and gas imports affected all commodity groups. Meanwhile, non-oil and gas exports have also declined on global economic moderation despite gains posted in terms of gold as well as iron and steel. The oil and gas trade balance recorded a USD5.4 million deficit in May 2020, reducing from USD290.4 million in the previous period. The oil and gas deficit narrowed in response to lower oil and gas imports in line with less demand for crude oil and refined products, and higher oil and gas exports, primarily driven by gas.

Head of Communication Department
Onny Widjanarko
Executive Director
Information on Bank Indonesia
Tel. 021-131, email: bicara@bi.go.id
Tags:
Survey
Is this article give you useful information?
Yes Sometime No Don't Know
Rate this article:
Very Good Good Okay Average Bad
Comment:
Processing...

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 15 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aTeijin Receives Marketing Approval for Merz's Xeomin® Botulinum Toxin Type A in Japan
BU
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:12aMULTICHOICE : Review Of Multichoice Nigeria Limited V Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/ Gte
AQ
04:07aJapan's SMFG brokerage arm to set up office in Abu Dhabi
RE
04:07aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Credit Collection and Collection Agency Services Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 40 Billion
BU
04:06aALLIANZ : Whistle-Blower Accuses AGF of Failure to Pay Him for Exposing Hidden U.S.$1 Billion
AQ
04:06aACCESS BANK : Refunds Customers' Stamp Duty Deductions
AQ
04:06aVISA : Corporate Council on Africa's Inaugural Leaders Forum - Final Day Spotlights Sustaining Regional and Bilateral Trade Post-COVID in Africa
AQ
04:06aBITCOIN IRATM SURVEY : Majority of Crypto Investors Want to Earn Interest on Their Investments
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
4RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Aleatica to Acquire Majority Stake in Brebemi From Intesa Sanpaolo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group