Trade Barbs Cloud Global Stocks

By Jon Sindreu

-- Shares of Apple suppliers fall in Asia

-- Italian stocks and bonds rally on budget pledges

-- Emerging-market currencies stabilize

Stocks in the U.S. and Europe rose Monday, despite falls in Asia suggesting that investors are concerned about President Trump's latest threats escalating a trade dispute with China.

U.S. futures pointed to an 0.4% opening rise for the S&P 500, which fell Friday after positive employment data led some investors to expect that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at a faster pace than previously believed.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.6% in the afternoon trade. The Italian FTSE MIB was up 2.3%, as investors became more optimistic about the budget that the new Italian government is set to pass later this month. Despite earlier signs that the new ruling antiestablishment coalition would seek to defy the European Union -- casting doubt on the political survival of the eurozone -- Italian officials have lately signaled that they would limit spending to meet European budget rules, and seek to reduce public-sector debt.

Italian bonds also rallied, with yields on 10-year government debt falling to 2.768% from 2.872% -- after going above 3.2% by the end of August -- and their spread to German bonds, a widely used measure of risk, is now the narrowest since the beginning of last month.

In Asia, however, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, the Shanghai Composite and Taiwan's Taiex fell 1.3%, 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average closed down 0.3%.

Shares of firms that supply parts and assemble products for Apple Inc. were among the day's biggest fallers, after President Trump put pressure on the technology giant to shift production to the U.S. iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., known as Foxconn, fell 3.4% to a fresh two-year low.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies, was broadly flat Monday and has gained 0.4% during the past week.

Over the past few months, investors have been piling into the relative safety of U.S. assets to safeguard against the possibility that U.S. trade policies trigger a wave of protectionism across the globe. President Trump said Friday that tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods could be rolled out in short notice, in addition to the already announced levies on $200 billion of goods that, he added, will be deployed "very soon."

Many investors are looking at the U.S. midterm elections in November as a key date by which the magnitude of the trade dispute should be clearer.

"I think that after the midterm election the trade issue will become somewhat resolved and we'll start focusing in fundamentals a bit more," said Mark Phelps, chief investment officer of concentrated global equities at AllianceBernstein.

The strength of the dollar this year also has put pressure on emerging markets and triggered currency crises in countries including Turkey and Argentina. The question for money managers is whether such woes will extend to the global economy, weakening demand for U.S. and European exports, or whether other markets could feel the impact of a flight to safety.

"The risk is that people will start worrying about places like high yield, which are next in the quality spectrum, but so far that's not the case," said Adrian Helfert, deputy head of global aggregate at Amundi. "So I remain positive, I think the cycle has longer to go."

Many emerging-market currencies regained some footing Monday, after steep falls last week. The South African rand rose 0.3% against the dollar, and the Argentine peso gained 0.3%. Still, the Turkish lira fell a further 0.7%, and the Russian ruble lost 0.5%.

In Europe, many investors still see uncertainty about Italy as a key a reason to reduce their holdings.

"The budget that the Five Star--League coalition plans to submit in Brussels on October 15 could kick off a period of high-voltage negotiations that include posturing, threats and one-upmanship," said Didier Saint-Georges, managing director at French asset manager Carmignac. "European assets should therefore be treated with considerable caution."

Elsewhere in Europe, the Swedish krona was mostly flat after this weekend's election, in which Sweden's ruling center-left party held on to a small lead and far-right parties gained new ground, but less than some polls were predicting.

