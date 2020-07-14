Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trade Bodies Raise Newspaper Supply Chain Concerns to Minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 07:16am EDT

ACS (the Association of Convenience Stores) and NFRN (the Federation of Independent Retailers) raised concerns about the future of the newspaper supply chain in a joint letter to the Minister of State for Media and Data, John Whittingdale MP.

Recently, newspaper publishers and wholesaler representatives called for a competition wavier to bring the industry together to discuss the future of the supply chain. The Covid crisis has changed many dynamics in the news industry, which presents an opportunity for the industry to think about its future.

In the letter ACS and NFRN outlined a number of areas that need to be addressed in order for the newspaper supply chain to operate more efficiently and effectively, including carriage service charges (CSCs), requested delivery times, territorial protection and coupon redemption processes.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: 'Our sector has made repeated attempts to engage with the industry in order to promote good practice at each stage of the supply chain for a number of years now. Sadly, convenience retailers are still contending with inefficiencies in the supply chain, such as late deliveries, which have a negative impact on their business and their ability to provide newspapers to their local customers.

'We are keen to facilitate constructive discussions to ensure that any measures introduced serve to benefit all parties of the supply chain and encourage a positive relationship between publishers, wholesalers and retailers.'

Federation of Independent Retailers' (NFRN) National President Stuart Reddish said: 'We stand ready to engage with publishers, wholesalers and the government to build a news supply chain that is fit for the challenges of 2020 and beyond. If the industry is to rise to that challenge then everything from the carriage service charge to absolute territorial protection and the handling of returns must be up for discussion. Only then will we be able to build a supply chain that works for everyone, including the customer waiting for his morning paper to be pushed through his letter box.'

Disclaimer

ACS - Association of Convenience Stores published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 11:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:38aYANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES : Jereh Turbine Fracturing Pump Completes 1,000-Hour Field Test in North America
AQ
07:38aRTW INVESTMENTS, LP : Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals and Cytokinetics Enter Intro Strategic Financing Collaboration to Support the Development of CK-274 and Enter China
BU
07:37aWIPRO : 1Q Net Profit Edged Up 0.1%
DJ
07:36aTLED Subsidiary, Curtis Mathes, Inc. Changes Name and Will Focus on Therapeutic Lighting Technologies
PR
07:36aHIMAX TECHNOLOGIES : to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 26, 2020 (PDF)
PU
07:35aJPMORGAN CHASE : profit hit hard by pandemic, as consumers struggle
AQ
07:35aSLANG Worldwide Launches Cookies-Branded "Terp Sauce" Vaporizer Cartridges in Colorado
NE
07:34aJPMORGAN CHASE : Profit Drops 51% as Bank Sets Aside Billions -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : A busy run for Deutsche Bank in Central and Eastern Europe
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5K+S AG : K+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group