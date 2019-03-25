Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Trade Deficit Seen Narrowing -- Data Week Ahead Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Housing Starts*             Feb       1.21M   (24)   1.23M 
                  -- percent change         Feb      -1.6%          +18.6% 
          0830  Building Permits*           Feb       1.31M   (15)   1.345M 
                  -- percent change         Feb      -2.6%          +1.4% 
          0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            Jan      +3.9%    (7)   +4.2% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Mar       133.0   (22)   131.4 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Mar       10      (3)    16 
Wednesday 0830  U.S. Trade Deficit*         Jan      $57.0B   (21)  $59.8B 
          1000  Current Account Balance*    4Q      -$132.55B (8)  -$124.82B 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Mar 23    220K    (17)   221K 
          0830  Real GDP (Final)            4Q       +2.2%    (23)  +2.6%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (Final)          4Q       +1.8%    (8)   +1.8%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Feb      +0.7%    (10)  +4.6% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Mar       0       (3)    1 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Feb      +0.2%    (25)  -0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Spending*          Jan      +0.3%    (24)  -0.5% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M*        Jan      +0.2%    (24)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y*        Jan      +1.9%    (16)  +1.9% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Mar       60.7    (10)   64.7 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Mar       97.8    (15)   97.8*** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  New Home Sales*             Feb       620K    (21)   607K 
                  -- percent change         Feb      +2.1%          -6.9% 
 
*New Release Date 
**4Q Initial Reading 
***March Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
02:49pOil prices little changed as economic slowdown fears tempered
RE
02:15pTrade Deficit Seen Narrowing -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
12:51pU.S. buyers of Venezuelan oil sub in Shell, BP offshore crude
RE
11:34aEskom price hike to cost South Africa 90,000 mining jobs - Minerals Council
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:40aBARRICK GOLD : Hoping to assuage investors, Newmont offers special dividend if Goldcorp deal approved
RE
10:09aSIBANYE GOLD : Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Limited
DJ
10:01aOil Edges Lower on Demand Fears
DJ
08:48aANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : Lonmin warns on cash woes, urges shareholders to back Sibanye takeover
RE
08:22aNewmont Mining Declares Special Dividend of 88 Cents a Share
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.