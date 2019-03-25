Trade Deficit Seen Narrowing -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts* Feb 1.21M (24) 1.23M -- percent change Feb -1.6% +18.6% 0830 Building Permits* Feb 1.31M (15) 1.345M -- percent change Feb -2.6% +1.4% 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Jan +3.9% (7) +4.2% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Mar 133.0 (22) 131.4 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Mar 10 (3) 16 Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit* Jan $57.0B (21) $59.8B 1000 Current Account Balance* 4Q -$132.55B (8) -$124.82B Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 23 220K (17) 221K 0830 Real GDP (Final) 4Q +2.2% (23) +2.6%** 0830 GDP Prices (Final) 4Q +1.8% (8) +1.8%** 1000 Pending Home Sales Feb +0.7% (10) +4.6% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Mar 0 (3) 1 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Feb +0.2% (25) -0.1% 0830 Consumer Spending* Jan +0.3% (24) -0.5% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M* Jan +0.2% (24) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y* Jan +1.9% (16) +1.9% 0945 Chicago PMI Mar 60.7 (10) 64.7 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 97.8 (15) 97.8*** (Final) 1000 New Home Sales* Feb 620K (21) 607K -- percent change Feb +2.1% -6.9% *New Release Date **4Q Initial Reading ***March Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

