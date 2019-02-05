Trade Deficit Seen Narrowing in November -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The partial government shutdown ended Jan. 25. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have published a revised schedule of economic releases for the November period.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit* Nov $54.3B (19) $55.49B
0830 Productivity (Prelim)** 4Q +1.6% (10) +2.3%***
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)** 4Q +1.7% (10) +0.9%***
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 2 225K (15) 253K
1500 Consumer Credit Dec +$17.5B (8) +$22.15B
TBD 1000 Factory Orders Dec N/A -0.6%
TBD 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Dec N/A N/A
TBD 1000 Wholesale Inventories Dec N/A +0.3%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
*Originally scheduled to publish Jan. 8, 2019
**Headline figures for Productivity and Unit Labor Costs
will not be available until after the Q4 GDP is released
***3Q Revised Reading
