Trade Deficit Seen Narrowing in November -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The partial government shutdown ended Jan. 25. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have published a revised schedule of economic releases for the November period.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0945 Markit Services PMI Jan 54.2 (3) 54.2***
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jan 57.0 (22) 57.6
Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit* Nov $54.3B (19) $55.49B
0830 Productivity (Prelim)** 4Q +1.6% (10) +2.3%****
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)** 4Q +1.7% (10) +0.9%****
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 2 225K (15) 253K
1500 Consumer Credit Dec +$17.5B (8) +$22.15B
TBD 1000 Factory Orders Dec N/A -0.6%
TBD 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Dec N/A N/A
TBD 1000 Wholesale Inventories Dec N/A +0.3%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
*Originally scheduled to publish Jan. 8, 2019
**Headline figures for Productivity and Unit Labor Costs
will not be available until after the Q4 GDP is released
***Jan. Flash Reading
****3Q Revised Reading
