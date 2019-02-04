Log in
Trade Deficit Seen Narrowing in November -- Data Week Ahead Update

02/04/2019 | 02:11pm EST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The partial government shutdown ended Jan. 25. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have published a revised schedule of economic releases for the November period. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                     PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0945  Markit Services PMI          Jan       54.2   (3)    54.2*** 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI              Jan       57.0   (22)   57.6 
Wednesday 0830  U.S. Trade Deficit*          Nov      $54.3B  (19)  $55.49B 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)**      4Q       +1.6%   (10)  +2.3%**** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)**  4Q       +1.7%   (10)  +0.9%**** 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims               Feb 2     225K   (15)   253K 
          1500  Consumer Credit              Dec     +$17.5B  (8)  +$22.15B 
TBD       1000  Factory Orders               Dec       N/A          -0.6% 
TBD       0830  U.S. Trade Deficit           Dec       N/A           N/A 
TBD       1000  Wholesale Inventories        Dec       N/A          +0.3% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
*Originally scheduled to publish Jan. 8, 2019 
**Headline figures for Productivity and Unit Labor Costs 
will not be available until after the Q4 GDP is released 
***Jan. Flash Reading 
****3Q Revised Reading

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

