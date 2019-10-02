Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Trade Deficit Seen Widening to $54.5 Billion -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 28    215K   (15)   213K 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Sep       50.9   (3)    50.9* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Sep       55.3   (19)   56.4 
          1000  Factory Orders              Aug      +0.0%   (15)  +1.4% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Sep      +145K   (22)  +130K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Sep       3.7%   (19)   3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**     Sep      +0.2%   (19)  +0.4% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**     Sep      +3.2%   (11)  +3.2% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Aug     $54.5B   (18)  $54.0B 
 
*Sept. Flash Reading 
**All private sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
10:15aTrade Deficit Seen Widening to $54.5 Billion -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
09:28aOil steadies as fall in U.S. inventories offsets weak economic data
RE
07:31aNK LUKOIL : Russia's Lukoil sells rare Arctic crude oil to China - sources
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05:24aEnergy market must be non-political, without interference - Iran oil minister
RE
05:19aIran says oil market back to normal after Saudi attack
RE
04:51aOil shipping rates from U.S. to Asia hit 3-year high, quieting Nov trade - sources
RE
04:28aOIL SHIPPING RATES FROM U.S. TO ASIA HIT THREE-YEAR HIGH, QUIETING NOVEMBER TRADE : sources
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:05aNorway sovereign wealth fund to divest oil explorers, keep refiners
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group