Trade Deficit Seen Widening to $54.5 Billion -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 28 215K (15) 213K 0945 Markit Services PMI Sep 50.9 (3) 50.9* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Sep 55.3 (19) 56.4 1000 Factory Orders Aug +0.0% (15) +1.4% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +145K (22) +130K 0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 3.7% (19) 3.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Sep +0.2% (19) +0.4% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Sep +3.2% (11) +3.2% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $54.5B (18) $54.0B *Sept. Flash Reading **All private sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

