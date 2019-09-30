Log in
Trade Deficit Seen Widening to $54.5 Billion -- Data Week Ahead Update

09/30/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Sep       51.0   (3)    51.0* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Sep       50.1   (21)   49.1 
          1000  Construction Spending       Aug      +0.4%   (15)   +0.1% 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Sep      +125K   (9)   +195K 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 28    215K   (15)   213K 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Sep       50.9   (3)    50.9* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Sep       55.3   (19)   56.4 
          1000  Factory Orders              Aug      +0.0%   (15)  +1.4% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Sep      +145K   (22)  +130K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Sep       3.7%   (19)   3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**     Sep      +0.2%   (19)  +0.4% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**     Sep      +3.2%   (11)  +3.2% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Aug     $54.5B   (18)  $54.0B 
 
*Sept. Flash Reading 
**All private sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

