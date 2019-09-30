Trade Deficit Seen Widening to $54.5 Billion -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Sep 51.0 (3) 51.0*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Sep 50.1 (21) 49.1
1000 Construction Spending Aug +0.4% (15) +0.1%
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Sep +125K (9) +195K
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 28 215K (15) 213K
0945 Markit Services PMI Sep 50.9 (3) 50.9*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Sep 55.3 (19) 56.4
1000 Factory Orders Aug +0.0% (15) +1.4%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +145K (22) +130K
0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 3.7% (19) 3.7%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Sep +0.2% (19) +0.4%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Sep +3.2% (11) +3.2%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $54.5B (18) $54.0B
*Sept. Flash Reading
**All private sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com