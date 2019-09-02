Trade Disputes Curb Global Factory Activity as Confidence Wanes

By Paul Hannon

Factories in much of Asia and Europe cut production in August as trade disputes escalated and business confidence waned, according to surveys of purchasing managers.

Global industrial production fell in the three months through June, and the August surveys point to weak inflows of new orders that suggest a significant rebound in output is unlikely in coming months.

Central bankers around the world worry that the longer the factory slowdown continues and the wider it spreads, the more likely it is to drag on other parts of the economy that remain relatively healthy. That has prompted a synchronized wave of cuts in interest rates that is likely to continue in coming months.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate in July for the first time since 2008, and is likely to move again in September to cushion the U.S. economy against the risks from slowing global growth and rising trade uncertainty. The European Central Bank is also expected to cut its key interest rate this month, following a raft of other central banks.

Manufacturing activity in many leading economies has been slowing since early 2018, a turn that initially reflected a cooling in global demand as a number of central banks raised their interest rates or signaled they were about to do so.

However, the slowdown has been exacerbated by a series of trade disputes, which escalated Sunday when the U.S. imposed tariffs of 15% on Chinese goods including clothing, tools and electronics came into force. A round of retaliatory Chinese tariffs also took effect, targeting imports of U.S. soybeans, crude oil and pharmaceuticals.

Higher tariffs have chilled the movement of goods across borders, with trade flows falling for the third straight quarter in the three months through June.

Across the eurozone, the surveys pointed to a decline in activity that was most pronounced in Germany, the currency area's exporting powerhouse and a leading global supplier of machinery and equipment.

"Trade wars and tariffs remain the biggest concerns among producers, and the escalation of global trade war tensions in August encouraged further risk aversion," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, which conducts the surveys.

The Purchasing Managers Index for the currency area's manufacturing sector rose slightly to 47.0 in August from 46.5 in July, pointing to a contraction in activity as it stayed below the 50.0 mark. In Germany, the PMI edged up to 43.5 from 43.2.

Outside the eurozone, the U.K. saw a sharp fall in its PMI to its lowest level in seven years as concerns about the way in which the country will leave the European Union added to global headwinds.

"Investment continued to peter out and heightened concerns about the U.K.'s political situation and the strength of the global economy acted as a dragon activity," said Duncan Brock, Group Director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply.

In a number of Asian economies, surveys pointed to a decline in activity that mirrored that felt in Europe. The PMIs for Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia were below 50.0.

However, there were mixed signals from the continent's largest economy, with one survey of purchasing managers that focuses on smaller, privately-owned companies pointing to a pickup in activity, while another that focuses on larger manufacturers pointed in the other direction.

However, even the more positive news contained in the first of these -- the Caixin -- contained a warning on trade, as new export orders declined at the fastest pace this year.

"China's economy showed signs of a short-term recovery, but downward pressure remains a long-term problem," said Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group.

