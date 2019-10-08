Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Trade Hopes Lift Asian Shares, but European Stocks Slip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 06:16am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff

-- Asian equities rally, Europe dips

-- LSE shares down after bid withdrawal

Global stocks wobbled Tuesday, with European shares slipping after a broadly higher session in Asia, amid hopes that U.S.-China trade talks this week could lead to progress in breaking the impasse between the countries.

The rises in Asia came despite the U.S. decision to add 28 Chinese entities to an export blacklist, citing their role in Beijing's repression of Muslim minorities in northwest China. China's top trade envoy, Liu He, will lead a delegation to resume trade talks with U.S. officials in Washington on Thursday, China's Ministry of Commerce said.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.4% in morning trade, after Japan's Nikkei climbed 1% and Korea's Kospi gained 1.2%. Stocks in Shanghai and Hong Kong rose 0.3% as Chinese markets returned from a holiday.

Samsung Electronics' shares rose 2.4% after the company delivered a strong third-quarter earnings forecast.

Shares in London Stock Exchange Group fell 5.9% after Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing pulled a $36.6 billion bid for its London rival, a deal that would have united two major trading hubs.

Meanwhile, German industrial output grew slightly in August, according to official data. The rise came as a surprise after a dismal reading on Monday of manufacturing orders for the same month.

Industrial output increased 0.3% in August over July in adjusted terms, the statistical office said. Despite the better-than-expected output, the industry remains in a downturn, the Ministry of Economics said.

The yield on the 10-year German bund edged down to minus 0.578%, from minus 0.572% Monday afternoon. The yield on 10-year Treasurys also edged down to 1.550%, from 1.552% on Monday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

In the U.S., futures on the S&P 500 were down 0.1%.

On the trade front, China's recent large purchases from the U.S. soybean market have signaled a potential thaw in relations. But China has also sought to narrow the scope of the trade negotiations, putting aside national-security issues and adding to market concerns that an immediate resolution is unlikely.

"They will not reach an agreement at any price," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at London Capital Group. "Despite the optimism we see, there's a chance this week ends with another disappointment."

Optimism in the U.S.-China negotiations was also visible in commodities prices. Global oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.7% to $58.75 a barrel, and gold fell 0.5%.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 26478.02 Delayed Quote.13.51%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.92% 2042.43 Real-time Quote.-0.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.63% 58.14 Delayed Quote.6.20%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -4.59% 7096 Delayed Quote.83.46%
NASDAQ 100 -0.37% 7725.12947 Delayed Quote.20.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.33% 7956.293634 Delayed Quote.18.64%
NIKKEI 225 0.99% 21587.78 Real-time Quote.6.63%
S&P 500 -0.45% 2938.79 Delayed Quote.17.23%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.79% 379.65 Delayed Quote.11.79%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.79% 816.95 Delayed Quote.14.77%
WTI -0.98% 52.45 Delayed Quote.15.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:21aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Drift Lower As Lower-level China-U.S. Trade Negotiations Get Under Way
DJ
11:17aWorld stocks run out of steam amid trade jitters
RE
11:16aTrade Hopes Lift Asian Shares, but European Stocks Slip
DJ
10:55aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Drift Lower On China Worries And LSE Stumbles
DJ
10:54aWorld stocks run out of steam amid trade jitters
RE
09:44aEUROPE : European stocks reverse course as trade anxiety takes over; LSE tumbles
RE
09:36aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSE leads FTSE 100 lower as Hong Kong bourse nixes bid
RE
09:25aTrade Hopes Lift Asian Shares, but European Stocks Slip
DJ
06:37aChina, Hong Kong stocks rise on stimulus hopes; trade talks in focus
RE
04:53aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Ahead Of U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
2KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
3Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
5C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group