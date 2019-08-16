Log in
Trade Jitters Dent Consumer Sentiment -- Update

08/16/2019 | 11:42am EDT

By Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON -- U.S. household sentiment dropped to a seven-month low in August, as consumers took fright from the implications of trade uncertainties and the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut.

The University of Michigan said Friday its preliminary index of consumer sentiment for August was 92.1, down from July's reading of 98.4.

That fell short of economists' expectations for an initial reading of 97.0 in August, and marked the lowest reading since January.

"It seems as though volatility in the equity market is influencing consumer moods, as the sharp drop in January followed the swoon in stock prices in December, and equity volatility seems to have had an effect again," Daiwa Capital Markets' economist Michael Moran said in a note to clients.

The Michigan survey found that the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut and the prospect of higher prices due to trade tariffs on Chinese imports spooked U.S. consumers in early August.

"Consumers concluded, following the Fed's lead, that they may need to reduce spending in anticipation of a potential recession," said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

American households also strongly reacted to President Trump's move in early August to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports from Sept. 1, according to Mr. Curtin. Even though the Trump administration later scaled back those plans, "it still raises concerns about future price increases," he said.

An index tracking sentiment about current economic conditions fell to 107.4, its lowest level since late 2016. An index tracking expectations about the future fell more than eight points to 82.3.

Despite the drop, the survey remains at a historically high level. Longer-term inflation expectations firmed a bit this month. Consumers now expect inflation of 2.6% in five to 10 years, up from 2.5% in July, while household expectations for near-term inflation strengthened slightly in August to 2.7% from 2.6% in July.

Still, the August survey indicated some concerns about the future pace of income and job gains. U.S. households have been benefiting from a strong labor market and steadily rising wages. Employers added jobs at a steady pace in July and unemployment was a low 3.7%, the Labor Department said earlier this month.

A strong labor market has helped consumer spending power the economy even as the manufacturing sector struggles with trade uncertainties and businesses waver on investing. American shoppers were a motor of economic growth in July. Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in July from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com

