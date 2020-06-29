Log in
Trade Promotion Analytics Helped a Food Supplement Manufacturer Achieve a 41% Increase in Net Profits | Quantzig's Success Story Offers Detailed Insights

06/29/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Quantzig is one of the world’s foremost providers of advanced data analytics solutions with business units spread globally. Our advanced analytics solutions and domain expertise empower us to look for insights in complex, unstructured data sets from disparate sources. With the new digital economy creating significant disruptions and new opportunities, our global team of over 550+ analytics experts work with leading companies to help master digital transformation, drawing on our deep domain expertise and understanding of factors impacting business growth. Our insights have helped leading Fortune 500 companies achieve better success rates by adopting the right technology and digital solutions to drive innovation and competitiveness. Request a FREE one-on-one platform demo to learn how our solutions can be tailored to your specific business requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005694/en/

Engagement Overview:

Trade promotion optimization is important in driving sales, building brand equity, and increasing channel partnerships for businesses. Businesses that fail to understand the importance of trade promotion analytics miss out on remarkable opportunities to enhance their profit margins. The client in this success story is a food supplement manufacturer who was struggling to gauge the effectiveness of their trade promotion optimization model. They approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in trade promotion analytics to enhance trade promotions and drive better business outcomes. The solutions offered by Quantzig’s experts helped the client to drive significant improvements in profit margins by optimizing their trade promotion strategies.

For more information on trade promotion analytics request a free proposal to know-how we can help you identify new trade promotion optimization strategies.

The Problem:

The client, a food supplements manufacturer based out of the US, chose to collaborate with Quantzig to develop and implement a trade promotion optimization strategy that would help them address their challenges and drive better sales outcomes. The key challenges of the client were -

  • Determine metrics for trade promotion effectiveness analytics
  • Identify the factors driving sales
  • Measure competitive dynamics

Request for more info to gain insiders insights on how trade promotion analytics can help you gain market leadership.

Value Delivered:

Based on recommendations from Quantzig’s experts and advanced trade promotion analytics solutions, the client was able to optimize the spend on trade promotion activities. Quantzig’s trade promotion effectiveness analytics solutions helped the food supplement manufacturer to -

  • Increase the demand for products in retail stores
  • Improve product visibility and brand awareness
  • Increase sales
  • Improve profit margins by 41%

“Trade promotion analytics captures existing business constraints and conditions, and provides optimal promotion plans, thus allowing the business to better manage trade spends, making it possible for food retailers to develop innovative promotions,” says a trade promotion analytics expert from Quantzig.

Over the past 15 years, Quantzig has helped Fortune 500 companies solve some of the toughest business problems using a unique combination of design thinking frameworks, plug-and-play innovation accelerators, and an army of agile decision scientists. Want to know more? Contact us for a free pilot.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


