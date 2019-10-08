Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trade Reporting Executive Dashboard Added to Castine's Asset Manager Toolkit and C3 Broker Platform – CastineLLC.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

User-Managed Trade Reporting Kiosk Gets An Executive Dashboard

Castine has added an Executive Dashboard to its Reporter product. It allows managers, traders, research budget teams, and others to design their own tile-based dashboards for quick summaries of key data.

A director of a top global asset manager describes Reporter and its Dashboard as “simply extraordinary,” adding “they provide autonomy to our teams, enabling them to independently address their reporting needs instead of waiting for programmers.”

Castine’s Reporter kiosk is a powerful drag-and-drop reporting tool for managers and non-technical users to build and distribute their own reports without the need for IT involvement, pivot tables, or complex BI tools.

“Direct savings in time and effort are very significant,” said Tom Smith, Castine’s EVP. “When multiplied by the productivity gains and the ability to create actionable insight, it’s an absolute game-changer.”

The kiosk simplifies report writing allowing business users to experiment with different reports and analyses without worrying that each iteration requires expensive technical or business analyst support.

Reports can be added to one’s list of favorites, shared with others, or just written, run, and then deleted. Simple.

Summary

Executive Dashboard lets managers and executives see:

  • Trade summaries and drilldowns
  • Counter-party comparisons
  • Payment and expense summaries and drilldowns
  • Year-over-year account and product comparisons

The Reporter and Dashboard were purpose-built for asset managers, hedge funds, and brokers (who can report on trader and client profitability by comparing client expenses and trade fees to revenue).

Completely self-explanatory, curated to the information a manager needs, and devoid of buzzwords and features not needed within the industry, Reporter and its new Executive Dashboard is the perfect tool for reporting.

Each “tile” on the dashboard can show different information, and each user can have their own dashboard to fit their unique needs.

  • Summary reports
  • Top 10/bottom 10 in any category
  • Graphics showing team and firm profitability
  • Drill-down to trade, research payment, or expense information
  • Cable news shows or internal video feeds
  • Trend analysis reports

About Castine

Castine Consulting LLC, (formerly Cogent Consulting), provides cloud-based commission management, RPA, compensation, with performance reporting, and compliance systems to the financial services community. Castine operates in the USA and Europe.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:41pSCISYS : PDMR and PCA Dealings
PU
12:41pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : Call CenterPoint Energy now for Cold Weather Rule protection
PU
12:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GOOS
GL
12:40pNissan pins revival hopes on 'foreigner with a Japanese face'
RE
12:40pCAR CONNECTIVITY CONSORTIUM : Unveils New Features for Digital Key Specification
BU
12:40pU.S. Army Extends BAE Systems Contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle Upgrades
BU
12:40peQube Gaming Limited Announces Interim Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer
NE
12:40pALYI – Alternet Systems Engages IW Global To Manage Potential $100 Million Strategic Financing Strategy
GL
12:39pISIGN MEDIA : Receives First Order from Hi-Tek Media for the Omni Veil Network
AQ
12:39pPREDICTIVE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
2Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
3U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
4C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
5KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group