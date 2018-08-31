Log in
Trade Tensions Fuel Selloff in Europe, Asia

08/31/2018 | 09:52am CEST

By Riva Gold

Stocks in Europe and Asia mostly edged lower Friday, capping a rocky month in which U.S. markets far outpaced their global peers.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.6% in early trading, following declines in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The downbeat tone Friday came after U.S. stocks fell Thursday from record highs, hit in part by a report that the Trump administration planned to move ahead with tariffs on $200 billion more of Chinese imports as early as next week.

Separate media reports that President Donald Trump rejected a European Union offer to scrap tariffs on cars also weighed down sentiment, analysts said.

Europe's auto sector was the worst performer Friday, down 1.4%.

"While progress is being made in negotiations on a redesign of Nafta, comments from President Trump yesterday point to that progress not being a gauge of trade relations elsewhere," Derek Halpenny, analyst at MUFG wrote in a note.

The U.S.-Mexico trade deal announced by the two countries this week now faces scrutiny from their respective legislators. Focus Friday is also likely to be on marathon trade talks between the U.S. and Canada as the two sides rushed to try to strike a deal by the Friday deadline set by the Trump administration.

Elsewhere in Europe, shares of London-listed Whitbread were up 19% after Coca-Cola Co. on Friday said it would buy the British coffee-shop chain Costa from it for $5.1 billion.

Italy's FTSE MIB index was down 0.4%, on track to end the month 8% lower. Italy has been hit particularly badly this month amid concerns about its banks' exposure to Turkey and worries ahead of the country's fall budget.

Emerging market currencies fared slightly better Friday, with Turkey's lira up 2.1%.

The Shanghai Composite was down 0.4% on Friday, on track to end the month 5.4% lower despite slightly better-than-expected factory data.

Worries about U.S.-China trade tensions and the broader health of the Chinese economy have sent Chinese stocks sharply lower this month.

"Trade is only part of the problem. It's exacerbated the growth slowdown they were trying to navigate already," said Brian Jacobsen, a multiasset strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.9% Friday and 2.3% for the month, while Japan's Nikkei was flat Friday and up 1.4% for August despite a somewhat stronger local currency, which tends to pressure shares of multinationals.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.14% 2737.74 End-of-day quote.-17.39%
HANG SENG -1.06% 27858.64 Real-time Quote.-5.18%
NIKKEI 225 -0.02% 22865.15 Real-time Quote.0.21%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.70% 92.33 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
