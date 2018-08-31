Trade Tensions Fuel Stock Selloff in Europe, Asia

By Riva Gold

-- Europe's auto sector lags behind over trade concerns

-- Investors to monitor U.S.-Canada talks

-- U.S. stocks poised to open slightly lower

Stocks in Europe and Asia fell Friday as concerns around trade negotiations came back into focus, capping a rocky month in which U.S. markets outpaced their global peers.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.6% midday, following declines in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening loss for the S&P 500 after edging down Thursday from a record high.

The downbeat tone came after a report that the Trump administration planned to move ahead with tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports as early as next week.

Separate media reports that President Trump rejected a European Union offer to scrap tariffs on cars also weighed down sentiment, analysts said. Europe's auto sector was the region's weakest performer Friday, down 1%.

"While progress is being made in negotiations on a redesign of Nafta, comments from President Trump yesterday point to that progress not being a gauge of trade relations elsewhere," Derek Halpenny, an analyst at MUFG, wrote in a note.

Investors Friday are expected to keep a close eye on trade talks between the U.S. and Canada as the two sides rushed to try to strike a deal by the deadline set by the Trump administration.

In Europe, shares of London-listed Whitbread were up 16% after Coca-Cola said it would buy British coffee-shop chain Costa from it for $5.1 billion. Shares of Sage Group fell 8% after its chief executive stepped down.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was on track to end the month around 2.2% lower -- compared with a 3% gain for the S&P 500 -- hurt in August by worries about the Italian budget in the fall and exposure to emerging markets, which have suffered in recent weeks.

India's rupee and the Argentine peso recently hit record lows while Turkey's lira was up 1% on Friday but down 25% for the month.

Christopher Peel, chief investment officer at Tavistock Investments, said he sharply reduced his emerging market exposure in June, but is now looking at opportunities to buy back in, particularly in countries that have low current-account deficits and low levels of dollar debt liabilities that he believes have been unfairly hit by worries around Turkey and Argentina.

"I think the contagion that seeped into wider emerging markets is overdone," he said, noting it occurred during the month of August when many market participants are on vacation. "There are some large emerging markets that are very, very cheap."

Elsewhere, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% on Friday, ending the month 5.3% lower despite slightly better-than-expected factory data. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 1% Friday and 2.4% for the month.

Worries about U.S.-China trade tensions and the broader health of the Chinese economy have sent Chinese stocks sharply lower this month.

"Trade is only part of the problem. It's exacerbated the growth slowdown they were trying to navigate already," said Brian Jacobsen, a multiasset strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management. "Until you get clarity on the trade situation, we're going to continue to see a struggle."

Japan's Nikkei was flat Friday and up 1.4% for August despite a somewhat stronger local currency, which tends to pressure shares of multinationals.

