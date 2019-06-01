Trade Tensions, Rising Costs Hit Profit Outlook for Airlines

By Robert Wall

SEOUL -- Airline industry earnings this year are expected to fall 21% short of expectations with global trade tensions and rising costs denting the outlook for collective profits, the industry's leading trade group said Sunday.

Airlines this year should post $28 billion in collective net profit, down from $35.5 billion forecast six months ago, said the International Air Transport Association that represents more than 200 airlines from the U.S. to Australia. Carriers last year returned a combined net profit of $30 billion.

More than half the industry's net profit, IATA said, should be generated by North American carriers. They are expected to return $15 billion in combined profit.

"Margins are being squeezed by rising costs right across the board," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said at the lobby group's annual meeting.

The Trump administration this summer plans to impose higher tariffs on numerous goods made in China, denting freight demand. The airline industry is only one of several to feel the sting. Danish shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS last month reported a first-quarter loss and warned that rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China could cut container growth by up to a third this year.

"Weakening of global trade is likely to continue as the U.S.-China trade war intensifies," Mr. Juniac said.

The effect of those trade tensions on airlines is varied, said executives at the IATA meeting. Alan Joyce, chief executive of Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd. said demand growth has slowed notably on some routes as Chinese fliers prepare for protracted trade tensions. Delta Air Lines Inc. Chief Executive Ed Bastian, though, said "we are not seeing a significant impact." Deutsche Lufthansa AG boss Carsten Spohr said airfreight demand has clearly been hurt, but the passenger business remains robust.

Costs also are on the rise. IATA now expects fuel to represent about 25% of average airline costs, up from 23.5% last year. Nonfuel unit costs are expected to rise 39.5%, IATA said. Cost increases of $822 billion across the industry are outpacing $865 billion in higher sales.

Airlines also face a financial hit from the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jetliners in March. The size of the cost is still uncertain, though, and dependent, in part, on when the jetliners are cleared to fly again.

The fleet of several hundred MAX planes was idled after the March 10 fatal crash of one of the jets in Ethiopia. It came less than five months after another MAX had crashed in Indonesia. Accident investigators have implicated a MAX flight-control system flaw in both accidents.

Boeing Co. has been working on a fix that has been delayed several times. Mr. Juniac last week said airlines expect the fleet to remain idled at least 10 to 12 more weeks and he urged regulators to act in concert to return the plane to the air. Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, said he expects the MAX may still not be flying world-wide in late December.

In addition to having to sign off on the update to the MAX flight-control software, regulators also are considering adding extra training requirements for the plane's pilots. That could add further costs for airlines.

"The recent Boeing 737 MAX accidents have put our reputation in the spotlight," Mr. Juniac said at the meeting Sunday. "Trust in the certification system has been damaged."

IATA this month plans to convene a second meeting of current and future MAX operators to discuss how to restore confidence in the plane among passengers and airline employees.

Airlines in the U.S., Europe, China and other locations have said they expect Boeing to cover their losses from the MAX grounding. Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg last week said the plane maker was holding discussions with carriers. Not all reimbursements are expected to be cash payments, he said, adding the financial hit to Boeing isn't going to be "material."

In a sign of continued anxiety about the plane, Tewolde Gebremariam, chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines, said the carrier is still unsure about the future of the MAX in its fleet after one of its planes was involved in the March accident. The carrier will wait for all regulators and all other operators of the grounded plane to put it back in the sky before deciding what to do, the Ethiopian Air boss said in an interview.

