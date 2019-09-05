Log in
Trade Uncertainty Likely to Cut U.S. Growth By More Than 1%, Fed Research Says

09/05/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

By Nick Timiraos

Uncertainty over trade policy is likely to reduce U.S. economic output by more than 1% through early 2020, new research from Federal Reserve economists suggests.

The study is among the first by central-bank researchers to attempt to quantify the effects of the recent escalation of trade-policy uncertainty during the Trump administration.

President Trump has imposed several rounds of tariffs on China, prompting retaliatory measures by Beijing, as part of broader trade negotiations.

He imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports last year. In May, months after concluding a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, Mr. Trump threatened to hit Mexico with new tariffs to curb migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. He has also threatened to impose tariffs on Europe.

"The rise in [trade policy uncertainty] in 2018 and 2019 has gone hand in hand with a slowdown in world industrial production and global grade, " said the research, which was posted online Wednesday by the Fed's board of governors.

Economists documented the rise in trade-policy uncertainty with separate text analyses of newspaper articles and corporate-earnings calls. They examined the monthly share of newspaper articles discussing trade-policy uncertainty by doing a text analysis of news stories that included terms related to uncertainty, such as "risk," "threat," and "uncertainty," in addition to terms related to trade-policy uncertainty, such as "tariff," "import duty," and "anti-dumping."

They then compared increases in these measures of trade-policy uncertainty with movements in industrial output and other financial and economic variables to estimate the effect on gross domestic product in the U.S., in other developed foreign economies and in emerging market economies.

The researchers found that an initial increase in trade-policy uncertainty in the first half of 2018 shaved around 0.8% from U.S. and global economic output in the first half of 2019. They further calculated that more recent increases in uncertainty will now reduce U.S. output by more than 1% in the first half of 2020.

The drag on gross domestic product would have begun to ease "had trade tensions not escalated again in May and June 2019," the economists said. "However, renewed uncertainty since May of 2019 points to additional knock-on effects that may push down GDP further in the second half of 2019 and in 2020."

The increase in trade-policy uncertainty has posed a challenge for Fed policy makers, who shifted from raising rates last year to cutting them this year.

There are "no recent precedents to guide any policy response to the current situation," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a speech last month. "Monetary policy is a powerful tool " to support the economy, but "it cannot provide a settled rulebook for international trade," he said.

Mr. Trump has criticized the central bank for raising interest rates last year and for not lowering them more aggressively this year, and he has sought to pre-emptively blame the central bank for any downturn.

Mr. Powell has largely avoided escalating any fight with the president. The latest research illustrates how many economists and Fed officials, however, are increasingly concerned that Mr. Trump's mercurial trade tactics -- not only the use of tariffs but also the capricious way in which they are announced, sometimes surprising even his own advisers -- could cause lasting damage to the economy.

Mr. Trump has said tariffs are an important negotiating tactic to achieve a more comprehensive trade agreement, but such an agreement looks less likely now than it was earlier this year, despite an increase in tariffs.

The six Fed economists who conducted the research noted that there is some degree of uncertainty around their specific estimates. Still, they conclude that the evidence suggests "that higher trade policy uncertainty has adverse effects on GDP and investment, with these effects estimated to be protracted through time."

The research complements other recent analyses. "The prominent role of trade policy in recent U.S. stock market swings is historically unprecedented," said Steven Davis, an economist at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, in a paper published last month.

Drawing on newspaper-based measures of trade-policy uncertainty, Mr. Davis concluded that trade-policy uncertainty since early 2018 is "an extraordinary departure from recent history." Mr. Davis's analysis of economic literature concluded that more predictable policy yields better economic performance, while greater policy uncertainty is more harmful.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

