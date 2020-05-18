Trade and Industry Committees to Be Briefed by Competition Commission on Covid-19

Parliament, Monday, 18 May 2020 - The Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry - and the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour will tomorrow hold a joint briefing with the Competition Commission and the National Consumer Commission's contribution to government's Covid-19 response.

Details of meeting are as follows:

Date: 19 May 2020

Time: 09:00

