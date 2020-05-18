Log in
Trade and Industry Committees to Be Briefed by Competition Commission on Covid-19

05/18/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

Parliament, Monday, 18 May 2020 - The Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry - and the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour will tomorrow hold a joint briefing with the Competition Commission and the National Consumer Commission's contribution to government's Covid-19 response.

Details of meeting are as follows:
Date: 19 May 2020
Time: 09:00

Members of the media who would like to be part of the meeting to observe may forward their contact details to Mr Mlindi Mpindion +27 81 716 7329 for inclusion in the Parliament Communications Service WhatsApp group, where login details will be shared.

Members of the public may get involved and follow committee sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA
ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES

For media enquiries or interviews with the Chairpersons, please contact:

Name: Rajaa Azzakani (Ms)
Tel: 021 403 8437
Cell: 081 703 9542
E-mail: razzakani@parliament.gov.za

