Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade bellwether Singapore signals deep recession for world as virus batters economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 05:54am EDT
A woman wearing a mask in precaution of the coronavirus outbreak takes the escalator at a mall in Singapore

Singapore is bracing for the worst recession in its 55-year history after the coranavirus pandemic knocked its bellwether economy into a sharp contraction in the first quarter, reinforcing fears global activity will tank this year.

Singapore is among the world's most open economies and one of the first to report growth data since the virus spread from China earlier this year, portending more pain for other countries as they impose increasingly strict anti-virus measures.

"This will likely be the worst economic contraction since independence," said finance minister Heng Swee Keat as he unveiled more than $30 billion in new support measures. The city-state's total virus relief measures announced this year now amount to 11% of its GDP.

Even though Singapore has so far avoided the lockdowns seen in other nations, its economy still shrank 2.2% in the first quarter from a year earlier, with heavy hits to services, construction and manufacturing, preliminary readings from the trade ministry showed.

The small Southeast Asian city-state is a major financial centre and port, making it a bellwether for global trade. It is also a popular tourist destination.

The contraction was the biggest since the 2009 financial crisis and was below economists' expectations for a 1.5% decline. On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 10.6%, the lowest since 2010 and below expectations for a 6.3% decline.

The data prompted the trade ministry to cut its 2020 GDP forecast range to -4% to -1%, from a previous range of -0.5% to 1.5%.

CANARY IN THE MINESHAFT

More than three-quarters of economists polled by Reuters last week believed the global economy is already in recession as the virus continues to spread, ending the longest expansion on record.

Highlighting the suddenness and severity of the shock, separate data on Thursday showed Singapore's industrial output plunged 22.3% in February from the previous month - the biggest contraction in official records going back to 1983, and far more than a forecast 11.5% fall.

Aside from the fiscal support, economists are betting on drastic monetary easing from the central bank which has brought forward its semi-annual monetary policy statement to Monday, March 30.

Singapore has been battling the virus outbreak which has killed more than 21,000 people globally since mid-January. It has seen a surge in mainly-imported infections in recent days, prompting it to order the closure of bars, discos, and cinemas and limit gatherings.

On Wednesday, it recorded its biggest daily jump in cases, bringing its total to 631 with two deaths.

"Singapore's growth estimate is like the canary in the mineshaft and warns of further economic pain to come for other Asian economies as well," analysts at OCBC said.

(Reporting by John Geddie, Aradhana Aravindan and Joe Brock; Editing by Kim Coghill & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most rise on U.S. stimulus boost; Singapore falls on recession signal
RE
06:24aAfter Senate vote, massive U.S. coronavirus bill moves to the House
RE
06:21aU.S. corporate crisis bailouts may prove bonanza for insider trading, new study warns
RE
06:20aEXCLUSIVE : India's banks consider closing most branches during lockdown - sources
RE
06:19aECB's Vasiliauskas says OMT bond-buying scheme still in arsenal
RE
06:10aNorway's wealth fund lost $124 billion this year as stocks crash
RE
06:08aEXCLUSIVE : Capital One got CFTC waiver after oil price plunge increased swap exposure - sources
RE
06:05aDeutsche Bank readies government short-time work program amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:04aGerman economy could shrink by 10% this year due to coronavirus - IW
RE
06:01aGlobal oil refiners to deepen output cuts as virus destroys demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
4THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : BRITISH LAND : Struggling Intu seeks debt waivers, state aid as rental payments..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group