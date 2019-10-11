Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade deal buzz bolsters yuan, softens dollar and yen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 01:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boards displaying buying and selling rates are seen outside of currency exchange outlets in London

TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks held down the dollar and lifted riskier currencies on Friday, while optimistic comments from Europe on Brexit boosted the British pound.

The greenback was a little weaker against the yuan and the Australian and New Zealand dollars as well as the euro, though movements were slight as caution tempered enthusiasm for risk.

"All it takes is one tweet, one headline to change the landscape," analysts at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in an email.

"The current situation points to a heavy USD posture, but given the shifty sentiments, we urge caution in excessively chasing the risk-on trades higher."

Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up a first day of trade talks on Thursday, with U.S. President Donald Trump describing the meetings as "very, very good negotiation with China".

Business groups, too, expressed optimism the two sides might be able to ease a trade war that has sapped economic growth around the globe.

And a scheduled meeting between Trump and China's Vice Premier Liu He, the chief Chinese negotiator, at 1845 GMT is seen as a further positive, after the U.S. blacklisting of some Chinese technology firms made for a bumpy lead-in to the talks.

Improved risk appetite pushed the safe-haven yen lower to 108.00 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 1, and lifted the Chinese yuan to 7.0983 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 23.

"Investors are ready to celebrate any form of a U.S.-China trade deal, even a limited one," said FXTM analyst Han Tan.

Against a basket of currencies the greenback was a little softer at 98.655 <.DXY>. The Australian dollar rose 0.3% to a two-week high of $0.6782 and the kiwi edged higher to $0.6320.

Also undermining the dollar, data showed on Thursday U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in September and underlying inflation retreated, supporting expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in October.

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1013.

Sterling was little changed, but at $1.2437 sat just under a two-week high it hit after soaring 2% overnight, its largest daily percentage gain in seven months, driven by hopes for a Brexit resolution.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday a Brexit deal could be clinched by the end of October to allow the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, after what he called a very positive meeting with Boris Johnson.

Ireland is a major factor in the prolonged Brexit impasse, though details of the pair's discussion or parameters of a possible breakthrough were scarce.

"There is a lot to play for still and the script can change at any moment in Brexit, so it's tough staying long GBP for any period of time," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

"It does feel that ahead of the (British parliament meeting on) 19th October that traders will be buyers of weakness, but it's risky and, given the implied volatility, I would be keeping my position size to a minimum."

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Hideyuki Sano and Tom Westbrook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49aU.S.-China currency deal won't change dollar-yuan dynamics experts
RE
01:45aNearly 70% of Japan households plan to cut spending post-tax hike - BOJ survey
RE
01:45aYuan set for best week in four months on brighter hopes over trade talks
RE
01:41aChina begins new environmental probe in smog-prone Hebei province
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08aTrade deal buzz bolsters yuan, softens dollar and yen
RE
01:00aTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
01:00aNearly all goods traded by U.S. and China will have tariffs by December 15
RE
12:58aHuawei's side businesses keep it all in the family
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Cracks found on 38 of 810 Boeing 737 NG jets inspected globally
3SAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Investing in Hywind Tampen development
5MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED : ASX:MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Karen Phin
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group