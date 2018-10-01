Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade deal largely spares Canada, Mexico from any Trump auto tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 07:16am CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade will preserve President Donald Trump's ability to impose threatened 25 percent global tariffs on autos while largely exempting passenger vehicles, pickup trucks and auto parts from Canada and Mexico, a side-letter to the agreement showed on Monday.

Should U.S. President Donald Trump impose "Section 232" autos tariffs on national security grounds, Mexico and Canada would each get a tariff-free passenger vehicle quota of 2.6 million passenger vehicles exported to the United States annually.

Pickup trucks built in both countries will be exempted entirely, the side-letter said.

Mexico will get an auto parts quota of $108 billion annually, while Canada will get a parts quota of $32.4 billion annually in the event of U.S. autos tariffs. The quotas are significantly above existing production volumes in each country, allowing for some export growth.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12aMattis Trip to China Canceled
DJ
08:07aDAY OF GERMAN UNITY : facts on the life situation
PU
08:07aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Retail turnover in August 2018 up 1.6% year on year in price-adjusted terms
PU
08:04aIn Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
RE
08:00aIn Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
RE
07:52aAsia factory activity sputters as trade woes hit export orders
RE
07:36aU.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:23aSubdued; Philippines extends slide
RE
07:17aOFFICE OF UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE : Joint Statement from United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland
PU
07:16aTrade deal largely spares Canada, Mexico from any Trump auto tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
2U.S., Canada confirm they have reached new trade deal with Mexico
3Trade deal largely spares Canada, Mexico from any Trump auto tariffs
4TESLA : TESLA : SEC deal provides ammunition for U.S. probe, investor lawsuits
5U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.