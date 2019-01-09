Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Trade deal optimism boosts European shares as exporters rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 12:17pm EST
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, driven by the export-oriented autos and tech sectors, as optimism grew that the United States and China could avoid a full-blown trade war that would worsen the slowdown in the global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> hit a three-week high in early deals before trimming gains to close 0.5 percent higher. Britain's FTSE 100 touched a five-week high, ending the day up 0.7 percent, and Germany's DAX <.GDAXI> rose 0.8 percent.

"My scenario is that of an economic slowdown but I expect things to get gradually better following a brutal 2018 dominated by tariffs and very harsh commercial rhetoric," said Roberto Lottici, fund manager at Italy's Banca Ifigest.

Chinese and U.S. teams ended trade talks in Beijing on Wednesday after an extension.

But the U.S. trade representative's statement underwhelmed investors, sending stocks to a session low.

The USTR office said China pledged to purchase "a substantial amount" of agricultural, energy and manufactured goods and services from the United States.

European equities recorded their worst year in a decade in 2018 but so far this year they are up three percent. A trade deal could make investors more upbeat over company earnings as the fourth quarter earnings season gets under way.

"From a technical standpoint, we do think the market was looking very very oversold as of two weeks ago which was giving a fairly good buy signal and I think that’s what's happening now," said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.

Autos <.SXAP> rose 2.4 percent, making them the biggest sectoral gainer. Shares in Daimler and BMW, which both produce cars in the United States for the Chinese market, rose 3 and 1 percent respectively.

Fiat Chrysler added 2.9 percent after a Reuters report said the Italian-American carmaker was nearing a settlement to resolve U.S. allegations in a diesel emission case.

Car parts makers Faurecia and Valeo also climbed 6.4 and 5.8 percent.

Tech <.SX8> stocks gained 2.2 percent as the upbeat mood around trade helped investors shrug off reports that U.S. tech giant Apple had cut planned first-quarter production for its three new iPhones.

The sector had already fallen sharply last week on the back of Apple's first sales warning since the iPhone launch in 2007. A senior White House adviser said last week Apple sales should recover once Washington strikes a trade deal with Beijing.

Spain's IBEX lagged peers, ending the day down 0.3 percent.

Telefonica was a big weight, down 1.8 percent after Costa Rican authorities raided the offices of two of its subsidiaries as part of an investigation into alleged tax fraud of at least $2 million.

Also falling was German telecoms firm 1&1 Drillisch, down 6.5 percent after Macquarie cut their rating on the stock to "neutral".

"[Drillisch] may enter the German spectrum and capex spend cycle with an uncertain returns outlook," analysts at the Australian bank wrote.

Dealmaking moved some shares.

French appliances firm SEB shot up 10 percent to the top of the STOXX after it acquired U.S.-based coffee equipment maker Wilbur Curtis, with analysts saying the professional coffee machine segment was enjoying high profitability.

Italian peer DeLonghi was up 3.5 percent.

Elsewhere the focus was on earnings updates.

TGS shares hovered around flat after the Oslo-listed seismic surveyor posted a smaller-than-expected increase in quarterly revenues and cautioned on exploration spending this year.

Britain's No.3 housebuilder Taylor Wimpey jumped 6.2 percent after saying indicators for 2019 sales were solid.

Overall, fourth-quarter earnings for Europe are expected to have risen 7.1 percent on revenues up 4.5 percent, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid Editing by William Maclean/Mark Heinrich)

By Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1&1 DRILLISCH -6.50% 43.18 Delayed Quote.3.78%
APPLE 2.31% 154.039 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 1.02% 72.95 Delayed Quote.2.14%
DAIMLER 2.98% 48.915 Delayed Quote.3.46%
DAX 0.83% 10893.32 Delayed Quote.2.32%
DE'LONGHI SPA 3.45% 23.98 End-of-day quote.4.89%
EURO STOXX 50 0.50% 3070.24 Delayed Quote.1.07%
FAURECIA 6.38% 37.21 Real-time Quote.5.78%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 2.93% 13.758 End-of-day quote.5.39%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GROUPE SEB 10.01% 125.3 Real-time Quote.0.98%
IBEX 35 -0.27% 8823.6 End-of-day quote.2.77%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 1.16% 261.55 Real-time Quote.0.14%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.53% 347.7 Delayed Quote.1.55%
TAYLOR WIMPEY 6.20% 149.1 Delayed Quote.3.05%
TELEFONICA -2.04% 7.527 End-of-day quote.4.70%
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY -0.04% 249.7 Delayed Quote.19.64%
VALEO 5.79% 27.77 Real-time Quote.2.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:17pEUROPE : Trade deal optimism boosts European shares as exporters rally
RE
11:46aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Higher For 4th Straight Day Amid Signs Of Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions
DJ
11:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
11:22aHopes for U.S.-China trade talks boost stocks, oil
RE
11:21aHopes for U.S.-China trade talks boost world stocks, oil
RE
10:36aSouth Africa's rand, stocks gain on U.S.-China trade deal optimism
RE
10:01aTSX touches nearly four-week high on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal
RE
09:55aU.S. Markets Open Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Wrap Up
DJ
09:52aU.S. Markets Open Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Wrap Up
DJ
09:45aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Climb Despite German Slowdown; Optimism Grows Over U.S./China Trade
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Top suspect in Vitol, Glencore Brazil bribery case arrested in U.S. - court
2APPLE : APPLE : Gives Cook 22% Raise
3U.S.-China trade talks conclude as hopes of a deal build
4ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: entered into an agreement with Samih Sawiris ..
5BASF : BASF : China's approval of DowDuPont soy poses challenge to Bayer

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.