Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trade digitalisation in the spotlight at 2020 ICC Banking Commission Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 05:14pm GMT

Trade finance is still a notoriously laborious and paper-heavy business, at times involving up to 20 documents and more than 100 pages for a single transaction. New technologies, such as optical character recognition, blockchain technology and machine learning are streamlining and redefining operational processes in trade.

Today, more and more companies are exploring emerging technologies as part of their long-term business strategies. The ICC 2018 Global Survey on Trade Finance, which interviewed 251 banks across 91 countries, found that 46% of banks consider emerging technology, such as digital ledgers, as a strategic area for development over the next three to five years.

In recognition of this industry-wide trend, the 2020 ICC Banking Commission Annual Meeting will examine the role of new technologies, such as blockchain, and digitalisation in trade finance through multiple panel sessions and presentations. As part of this year's agenda, delegates will receive first hand insights on ICC's new Singapore-based Digital Trade Standards Initiative (DSI) and the ICC Working Group on Digitalisation in Trade Finance more globally.

While digital trade initiatives can reduce time, cost, human error and fraud - challenges remain or new challenges appear. These sessions will address the lasting hurdles associated with the digitalisation of trade finance, including legal hurdles as well as harmonising standards and interoperability between technology platforms.

'Digitalisation presents opportunities as well as challenges for the trade finance industry. It's essential for professionals to come together to create common standards that ensure certainty and clarity for all in the future,' said David Bischof, Project leader, ICC DSI.

There also remain a vast number of participants in the trade ecosystem that lack the scale or sophistication to embrace these digital initiatives. And the trade finance gap - while stable - still represents US$1.5 trillion of unmet potential, mostly affecting SMEs. Efforts must be made to ensure these market participants are not left behind in the digital revolution.

Join us in Dubai on April 20-23, where industry leaders and experts will be taking a close look at these topics and more!

Read why you should attend the ICC Banking Commission Annual Meeting in Dubai.

To register or to learn more about the event, please visit ICC Knowledge 2 Go.

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:37pALIBABA : China Turns to Health-Rating Apps to Control Movements During Coronavirus Outbreak
DJ
12:37pPUBLIC SERVICE : Raises Quarterly Dividend to 49 Cents
DJ
12:36pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE successfully delivered Electrical Solutions to Shell's Petrochemical Plant in the Netherlands
AQ
12:36pLEGG MASON MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Legg Mason, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – LM
GL
12:35pFORTINET : Hits Milestone with more than 350 tech integrations
AQ
12:34pCoronavirus dents bookings for Holiday Inn owner IHG
RE
12:34pEUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : Announcement pursuant to article 14 of L. 3556/2007 and article 7a (par. 6 case...
PU
12:34pRWS : 18 Feb 2020 - Increase in Share Capital – 18 February 2020
PU
12:34pRWS : 18 Feb 2020 - Director/PDMR Shareholding – Neil Simpkin
PU
12:34pGERRESHEIMER : commended as top national employer
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
4CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE GROUP LIM : CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
5LORENZO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Annual Reports and Related Documents
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group