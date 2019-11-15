Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade-exposed currencies make modest gains on Kudlow's China deal comments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 04:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

Optimism that the United States and China may soon end their trade war after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said a deal was "getting close" lifted trade-exposed currencies on Friday at the expense of safe-haven assets such as the yen.

Given the lack of concrete detail in Kudlow's comments, however, markets stayed mostly cautious.

"To be blunt, such rhetoric is more or less the same as Steven Mnuchin (who) said months ago that a deal was "99% done"," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note to clients, though they acknowledged the comments had benefited sentiment.

They said the comments could not be taken seriously until the trade documents could be assessed and a deal was signed.

The dollar rose 0.1% versus both the yen and Swiss franc <JPY=EBS> <CHF=EBS>, while the New Zealand and Australian dollars firmed slightly on the news, the latter rising off four-week lows <NZD=D3> <AUD=D3>.

While China's commerce ministry said the two countries were holding "in-depth" discussions and U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday a deal was close, the Financial Times, citing sources, said an agreement may not be reached in time to avoid a new round of U.S. tariffs taking effect on Dec. 15.

The Norwegian crown rose 0.3% versus the dollar <NOK=D3> and 0.2% versus the euro <EURNOK=D3> while the Swedish crown tracked these gains but to a lesser extent <SEK=D3> <EURSEK=D3>. The yuan firmed modestly to the dollar but was still set to snap a six-week winning streak against the dollar <CNH=EBS>.

The Swiss franc trade around 1.09 to the euro, which fell below this threshold on Thursday when risk aversion gripped markets <EURCHF=EBS>.

The euro is set for its biggest weekly fall against the franc since early August, raising speculation the Swiss National Bank has stepped back from its interventionist policy but the central bank reiterated on Thursday its willingness to intervene to stop the currency strengthening too much.

The next scheduled economic updates are euro zone trade and inflation data due at 1000 GMT and the New York Fed manufacturing survey due at 1330 GMT.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 - http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Elizabeth Howcroft
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) -0.17% 10.0834 Delayed Quote.2.07%
EURO / SWEDISH KRONA (EUR/SEK) -0.07% 10.66321 Delayed Quote.5.49%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.21% 1.09148 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aSouth Africa's Telkom says in takeover talks with Cell C
RE
04:49aRussian travel agency Intourist plans IPO after shareholder change
RE
04:44aUsain Bolt brings his e-scooter to Japan despite regulatory road bumps
RE
04:40aItaly to press ahead with web tax despite U.S. warning - deputy minister
RE
04:31aAirAsia to sell tickets on other airlines as part of online push
RE
04:27aU.S. AND CHINA 'GETTING CLOSE' TO TRADE DEAL : White House economic adviser
RE
04:24aJIANGSU EXPRESSWAY : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
PU
04:23aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, protests leave scars
RE
04:21aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, protests leave scars
RE
04:19aINTERNATIONAL GREEN FINANCE CONFERENCE : environmental sustainability is also a responsibility of the financial intermediary system
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
2U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
5Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group