Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade hopes help world shares gain before U.S. jobs data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 07:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Cautious optimism over Sino-U.S. trade talks underpinned global stocks on Friday as benchmark bond yields ground higher and lifted the dollar to a three-week high against the yen ahead of U.S. job data.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday a trade deal with China might be announced within four weeks, although he warned that it would be difficult to allow trade to continue without an agreement. Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly said progress was being made and called for an early conclusion of talks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index nudged higher, heading for its best performance in three weeks, with markets in Paris and London adding 0.3 percent. German stocks were treading water, though the index was on track for its best week since December 2016.

MSCI's All-Country World Index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, edged up and was on track for a second straight week of gains.

Better-than expected data out of Germany and receding fears of a disorderly departure from the European Union by the U.K. also helped perk up sentiment.

"The main overnight news, which is positive if not very substantial, is around the U.S.-China trade deal," said Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet. "German industrial orders yesterday added to worries in the manufacturing sector, but industrial production today actually surprised to the upside."

German industrial output rose by 0.7 percent in February as mild weather helped a surge in construction activity.

But manufacturing production dipped as Germany is suffering from trade friction and Brexit angst after narrowly avoiding recession last year. Leading economic institutes slashed their forecasts for 2019 growth on Thursday and warned a long-term upswing had come to an end.

The limelight is now shifting to the U.S. payrolls report, which is forecast to rebound to 180,000 in March, following February's distorted 20,000 rise. In focus will be hourly earnings, which climbed to 3.4 percent in February, the fastest pace since April 2009.

Hopes for a solid number were boosted by data on jobless claims, which fell to a 49-year low last week, pointing to sustained labour market strength.

E-Mini futures pointed to gains for U.S. stocks on Friday, with S&P 500 edging up 0.2 percent.

"Share markets have run hard and fast from their December lows and are vulnerable to a short-term pullback," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.

"But valuations are okay, global growth is expected to improve into the second half of the year, monetary and fiscal policy has become more supportive of markets and the trade war threat is receding."

On Thursday, the S&P 500 reached its highest level since Oct. 9 and is only 1.75 percent below its record closing high.

BUND YIELDS ABOVE ZERO

The cautiously optimistic mood weighed on safe-haven debt, with government bond yields in Europe and the United States rising. U.S. Treasury yields and German 10-year bond yields, the benchmark for the euro zone, climbed to a two-week high, the latter just above zero.

In currencies, the progress on trade was enough to keep the safe-haven yen under pressure and lift the dollar to a three-week high of 111.79.

However, against a basket of currencies, the dollar failed to make much progress on the day or on the week. The euro was flat at $1.1225 after dipping overnight.

Sterling lost its earlier gains as investors worried about more Brexit uncertainty.

British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote to European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday asking for a delay of Brexit until up to June 30, but said she aims to get Britain out of the EU earlier to avoid it participating in European elections.

Meanwhile, a senior European Union source said Donald Tusk was likely to offer Britain a flexible extension of the deadline for its exit from the EU of up to one year.

In commodity markets, spot gold dipped to $1,289.40 per ounce but held above a near 10-week low hit overnight.

Brent crude futures were off 33 cents at $69.07, pulling further away from the $70 a barrel they touched for the first time since November on Thursday, as expectations of tight global supply outweighed rising U.S. production. U.S. crude priced at $61.93 a barrel.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; editing by Larry King, William Maclean)

By Karin Strohecker

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Stoxx Europe 600
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.64% 26384.63 Delayed Quote.13.11%
NASDAQ 100 -0.06% 7540.567618 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 7891.78409 Delayed Quote.18.99%
S&P 500 0.21% 2879.39 Delayed Quote.14.62%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.01% 387.85 Delayed Quote.15.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:57aEIT EUROPEAN INSTITUTE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOL : Apple (reportedly) buys EIT Digital accelerator alumnus Stamplay
PU
07:56aEU-China summit preparations stumble over trade, human rights
RE
07:48aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise Ahead Of Key Jobs Report
DJ
07:47aXBRL INTERNATIONAL : IMF Call for Balance for Fintech Regulation
PU
07:47aMOEA MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS OF BHUTAN : Inauguration Ceremony of POL Depot at Thingchupangkha
PU
07:39aEU sees 'significant' damage to fishing firms from no-deal Brexit
RE
07:34aTrade hopes help world shares gain before U.S. jobs data
RE
07:34aTSX futures little changed ahead of employment data
RE
07:27aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Minister Moavero in Dinard to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting
PU
07:21aPalace keeper Hennessey cleared of making Nazi salute
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Chairman Stands By Monsanto Acquisition -Handelsblatt
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : FEELING MOODY Retailer Debenhams hit by downgrade from credit ratings agency
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GONE IN 6 MINUTES: an Ethiopian Airlines jet's final journey

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About