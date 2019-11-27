Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade hopes lift dollar, rate cut forecast hobbles Aussie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 12:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

The dollar posted modest gains on Wednesday, as traders looked ahead to a possible outcome to drawn out U.S.-China trade talks, while a forecast for monetary policy easing knocked the Aussie.

Against the yen, the dollar traded at 109.12 yen, off a two-week high of 109.205 hit on Tuesday. The greenback had found support on signs Washington and Beijing were moving closer to signing a deal to end their 16-month trade spat.

The U.S. currency rose slightly against the euro and British pound, last fetching $1.1012 per euro and $1.2853 per pound - both levels little changed this week.

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6774. Trade is slowing ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday in the U.S.

"The market is tired of playing headline ping pong with respect to trade," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"The equity market still seems to want to push on and believe optimistically that a trade deal is going to be done, but I think the FX market and the bond market have given up playing that game."

U.S. President Donald Trump said overnight that Washington was in the "final throes" of work on a deal to defuse the trade war, after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone on Tuesday.

But he also underscored Washington's support for protesters in Hong Kong, a potential sore point with China.

"Judging from Trump's comments, an agreement will have to wait at least until the weekend," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.

If both sides cannot reach an agreement soon, the next important date to watch is Dec. 15, when Washington is scheduled to impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods.

The tit-for-tat protectionism has already harmed the global economy and hit manufacturing hard.

Profits at China's industrial firms shrank at their fastest pace in eight months in October, official data showed on Wednesday, underscoring slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy.

China's yuan was steady, since the weakness also strengthens the case for deeper monetary easing. It last traded at 7.0291 per greenback.

In Australia, a forecast from Westpac Bank Chief Economist Bill Evans saying he expected two central bank interest rate cuts and quantitative easing (QE) to be introduced next year sent the Aussie 15 ticks lower.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's governor, Philip Lowe, had said on Tuesday he did not expect to have to use QE, but that it would become an option if rates fell to 0.25% from the current 0.75%.

"That is a clear signal to us that the RBA will be prepared to cut the cash rate down to 0.25%," said Evans.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Hideyuki Sano and Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.07% 73.978 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.05% 140.21 Delayed Quote.0.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.01% 82.207 Delayed Quote.1.95%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.05% 120.18 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.00% 0.9144 Delayed Quote.2.25%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -14.29% 0.06 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
MINORI SOLUTIONS CO., LTD. 0.00% 2695 End-of-day quote.84.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.08% 70.139 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
REACH PLC 1.18% 94.5 Delayed Quote.43.18%
SUZUKI CO.,LTD. 1.88% 812 End-of-day quote.48.45%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 0.21% 4862 End-of-day quote.-9.41%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -2.59% 113 End-of-day quote.213.89%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.07% 109.165 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aMANCHESTER CITY OWNER TO SELL $500 MILLION STAKE VALUING ITSELF AT $4.8 BILLION : Financial Times
RE
01:15aFeuding Korean firms risk disrupting electric car battery supplies
RE
01:15aFactbox - The world's biggest electric vehicle battery makers
RE
01:09aAsian shares climb as Trump says U.S. China trade deal near
RE
01:08aAsian shares climb as Trump says U.S. China trade deal near
RE
12:59aMusk suggests Tesla has 250,000 orders for Cybertruck
RE
12:54aSouth Korea's November exports to fall for 12th month; Bank of Korea to stand pat on Friday - Reuters poll
RE
12:45aBOJ Sakurai - Must take into account Japan's flattening yield curve
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : 3Q Net Profit More Than Doubled on Year
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group