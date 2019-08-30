Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade hopes lift global stocks to one-week high, yuan softens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 09:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - World stocks climbed to a one-week high on cautious hopes for a rapprochement on trade between Beijing and Washington on Friday, though a perky dollar capped gains with China's yuan softening again, on track for its weakest month in 2-1/2 decades.

For most of August global stocks have reeled and fixed-income has shone as deepening concerns over global trade and clear signs of a slowdown, possibly even a recession, in the global economy loomed large over financial markets.

But the mood lifted after U.S. President Donald Trump said some trade discussions were taking place with China on Thursday, with more talks scheduled.

China's commerce ministry also said a September round of meetings was being discussed by the two sides, but added it was important for Washington to cancel a tariff increase.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.4% but is on track for a near 3% decline in August - only the second month the benchmark has spent in the red this year. It is the weakest August for the index since 2015.

European stocks on Friday extended the previous session's gains, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.8% to trade at a near one-month high.

"The trade war seesaw has certainly moved back in favour of riskier assets for now, with Trump and China supposedly holding a call yesterday," said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.

Gains were helped by a surge in German real estate firms which saw the country's DAX index add 1%. Tariff-sensitive automakers rose 2.12% and technology stocks gained 0.85%.

(GRAPHIC: Stocks in Aug - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/5433/5383/stocks%20in%20Aug.png)

The picture had been more mixed in Asia, where Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets dipped in and out of the red. Arrests or detentions of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong added to investor jitters, with the Chinese-ruled territory facing its first recession in a decade.

Japan's Nikkei closed 1.2% up, while South Korea's KOSPI jumped 1.8%.

U.S. futures pointed to a firmer start to the day's trade, with E-Minis for the S&P500 up 0.6% after a more than 1% gain on Wall Street overnight.

In fixed income markets, Italian bond yields were on track for their biggest monthly decline in more than six years after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and opposition Democratic Party reached an agreement on a coalition government.

Bond markets elsewhere were broadly taking a breather at the end of a stellar month that has seen prices rally and borrowing costs push deeper and deeper into negative territory.

Euro zone government bond yields hovered near record lows as data showed the bloc's inflation remained low at 1.0% in August - well below the European Central Bank's target and bolstering expectations for stimulus in September.

U.S. Treasury yields were treading water with the benchmark 10-year Treasury at 1.5197% after touching a three-year low of 1.443% earlier this week.

It was still below two-year yields at 1.5340%. Such an inversion was last seen in 2007 and correctly foretold the great recession that followed a year later.

Germany is considering lowering its corporate tax rate, while the U.S. government is thinking about issuing 50- and 100-year bonds in a bid to steepen the yield curve.

Recent economic data has also pointed to a global growth slowdown with business investment, manufacturing activity and exports all going south across major economies.

Investors were focused on a string of economic releases due over the weekend including China's official manufacturing survey, which would provide a good gauge of the real impact from the Sino-U.S. trade war.

GLUM YUAN

In currency markets, the dollar crawled higher to touch a one month high of 98.609 against a basket of six major currencies.

Yet the trade optimism failed to inspire China's yuan, which resumed its decline with spot yuan at 7.1506 against the dollar. The currency is on track for its weakest month since Beijing's currency reform in 1994 after it broke through the key 7 to the dollar level earlier in August.

"The yuan move back to 7 and beyond has been a distinct possibility for months. It is clearly down due to the tariffs," said Neil Mellor, senior FX strategist at BNY Mellon in London.

"It does help them to some extent to absorb the tariff costs - it is one of the few options they have. The fiscal option is limited after years of excess, and the monetary stimulus has already been unprecedented this year."

Elsewhere, the euro plunged to a one-month low of $1.1033 against the dollar, as investors looked for aggressive easing by the European Central Bank and ignored doubts by some policymakers about the need for more stimulus.

The Japanese yen, a safe haven bet, edged 0.1% higher against the dollar to 106.39 and was on track for its biggest monthly gain in three months.

Sterling was steady at $1.2015 against the dollar ahead of a crucial few days for parliament next week which could even result in a no-confidence motion and a new election.

In commodities, spot gold came off recent highs to trade at $1,526 an ounce. U.S. crude slipped 72 cents to $55.99 a barrel while Brent fell 15 cents to $60.93 a barrel.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Josephine Mason in London, Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Hugh Lawson)

By Karin Strohecker
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 1.21% 11984.76 Delayed Quote.12.12%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.25% 26362.25 Delayed Quote.13.01%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.79% 1966.95 Real-time Quote.-5.35%
NASDAQ 100 1.51% 7702.3117 Delayed Quote.19.87%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.48% 7973.394165 Delayed Quote.18.41%
NIKKEI 225 1.19% 20704.37 Real-time Quote.2.32%
S&P 500 1.27% 2924.58 Delayed Quote.15.20%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.96% 380.39 Delayed Quote.10.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:31aCheap Gas Revenue Up Consumers -- and the U.S. Economy
DJ
09:27aSVERIGES RIKSBANK : Kerstin af Jochnick participates in the monetary policy meeting in September
PU
09:27aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : The unemployment rate at 4.2% in the 2nd quarter of 2019, the second lowest since we started to collect these data
PU
09:27aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Secured a Better Deal for America with USMCA
PU
09:27aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Incumbent European Commission has led astray cause of the enlargement of the European Union
PU
09:22aAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farm Bureau Welcomes Proposed Biofuels Volumes, Warns Against Excessive Small Refinery Waivers
PU
09:21aCanada GDP Surged in Second Quarter on Export Strength--Update
DJ
09:16aStrong consumer spending seen underpinning U.S. economy
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
5EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. YEAR END RESULTS 2018/19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group