Trade in Counterfeit Goods and the U.K. Economy - Friday 29 November 2019 at 10:30 U.K. time

25/11/2019 - The international trade in counterfeit and pirated goods weighs heavily on the U.K. economy, hurting companies, tax revenues and jobs, and creating health and safety risks. A new OECD report uses customs seizures data to assess how the fake goods trade is infringing on U.K. intellectual property rights, and how this is affecting the U.K. economy and consumers, from lost jobs to foregone revenues.

OECD expert Piotr Stryszowski will present the report's findings at a seminar starting at 10:30 on with industry and academics, hosted by the UK Intellectual Property Office, at The Alliance for IP (2nd Floor, Riverside Building, London SE1 7JA). Mr Stryszowski will be available at the venue from 10:00 to answer questions from media.

To register attendance, journalists are invited to RSVP to research@ipo.gov.uk.

To arrange an interview with Mr Stryszowski, or to request an advance copy of the report under embargo, journalists should contact Catherine Bremer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 80 97).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.