Trade in Goods of Bulgaria with Third Countries in 2019 (preliminary data)

In 2019 the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries increased by 4.4% compared to 2018 and amounted to 19 130.4 Million BGN while the imports of goods from third countries decreased by 11.9% and added up to 20 245.7 Million BGN.

In 2019 the total value of all exported goods to third countries and EU amounted to 57 901.4 Million BGN, which is 3.3% more than the previous year, while the total value of all imported goodsfromthird countries and EU added up to 61 272.8 Million BGN and dropped by 2.5%.