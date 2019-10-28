Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade optimism supports dollar vs yen; Fed awaited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 08:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar, euro, pound and Ukrainian hryvnia banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Kiev

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Both the dollar and riskier Asian currencies held on to modest overnight gains on Tuesday, amid hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions and as investors waited for direction from this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade agreement looked to be ahead of schedule on Monday, without detailing the timing, while the U.S. also said it was studying whether to extend tariff suspensions due to expire in December.

That followed remarks late last week from both U.S. and Chinese officials saying they were "close to finalising" a deal that lifted trade-exposed currencies such as the Australian dollar, while weighing on safe-havens such as the Japanese yen.

The mood cautiously held on Tuesday.

The Aussie kept its gains to stand just under a five-day peak at $0.6842, while the greenback held on to its progress against the yen to stand at 108.96 yen per dollar, just below a three-month high hit overnight.

"So far the soundings coming from both the U.S. and China point to the likelihood of significant progress," said Rodrigo Catril, National Australia Bank's senior FX strategist.

He added, though, that China's demand for a pullback on U.S. tariffs remained unresolved and warned talks could easily fail again if a compromise cannot be reached.

The dollar was steady against the euro at $1.1096 and flat against a basket of currencies <.DXY> at 97.755.

The New Zealand dollar was 0.2% higher at $0.6361. China's yuan, which hit a six-week high in offshore trade on Monday, before retreating, was steady at 7.0617 per dollar.

Beyond the trade headlines, the major focus this week is the Fed meeting.

The U.S. central bank is expected to cut rates for a third time in a row when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Investors are watching for any indication that further cuts are likely, with futures pricing suggesting an expectation for further easing in 2020.

"The forward guidance will be the thing," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer in Auckland.

"It still looks like a done deal that they will cut, but then the risk is that they might characterise that as just one more insurance move ... the market will have to take out the pricing it's got for future dates."

The British pound, meanwhile, nudged lower to $1.2857, with Brexit hanging in the balance.

The European Union has agreed to delay Britain's exit for up to three months, but the country is politically paralyzed and overnight parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's third attempt to schedule a Dec. 12 election.

Johnson has said he would try again, by a different legislative route that would only require a simple majority, rather than a two-thirds majority.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.06% 0.89311 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.05% 74.613 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.10% 1.07496 Delayed Quote.2.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.04% 0.6807 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.6841 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.09% 1.87894 Delayed Quote.3.92%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.03% 140.199 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.05% 83.534 Delayed Quote.3.56%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.03% 1.62202 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.07% 0.86315 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.00% 121.02 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.02% 0.9113 Delayed Quote.2.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.17% 69.402 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 7.0636 Delayed Quote.2.65%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.03% 109.03 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58pJUSTICE DEPARTMENT ISSUES GRAND JURY SUBPOENAS IN J&J OPIOID PROBE : filing
RE
08:47pCITRUS AUSTRALIA : opposes excessive Government increases to export fees and charges
PU
08:44pAsia shares reach three-month peak as risk embraced
RE
08:40pTrade optimism supports dollar vs yen; Fed awaited
RE
08:37pCalifornia utility PG&E's stock tumbles as wildfire spreads
RE
08:36pAsia shares reach three-month peak as risk embraced
RE
08:29pCalifornia regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages
RE
08:28pTokyo inflation remains stagnant after Japan's October sales tax hike
RE
08:17p'WE KNOW WE MADE MISTAKES' ON 737 MAX : Boeing CEO
RE
08:17pKENYA : U to U extends solidarity with East Africa affiliates
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP still aiming to close Brazil deal with Bunge in 2019
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Why Is This Airplane Still Flying?' The FAA Missteps That Kept Boeing's MAX Al..
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group