Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade restrictions on food exports due to the coronavirus pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 11:00am EDT

Here is a list of countries that have applied or are considering trade restrictions on food or agricultural products due to the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

RUSSIA

Russia's Agriculture Ministry said on Friday it had proposed setting up a quota for Russian grain exports of 7 million tonnes for April-June, in a bid to protect domestic supply as the coronavirus spreads.

The proposal, subject to approval by the government, was seen by traders as in line with expected end-of-season Russian shipments, but raised concern it could be followed by further restrictions in the world's top wheat exporting country.

Russia had suspended exports of processed grains such as ready-to-eat buckwheat, rice or oat flakes from March 20 for 10 days following a rise in domestic demand, as Russians, worried by the coronavirus epidemic, stockpiled staples.

But it subsequently scrapped the measure, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia's vegetable oil union has asked the agriculture ministry to restrict sunflower seed exports for six months after a surge in domestic prices due to a fall in the rouble. The ministry did not immediately react to the call.

KAZAKHSTAN

The country has suspended exports of wheat flour, buckwheat, sugar, sunflower oil and some vegetables until at least April 15 to ensure a steady supply, the government said.

UKRAINE

Ukraine, a major global exporter of grain and vegetable oils, does not plan to restrict food exports, the deputy economy minister in charge of agriculture said on Thursday.

Ukraine's president last week said food exports should be restricted according to a list drawn up by the government.

The economy ministry said on Friday it was monitoring wheat exports and would take necessary measures if required. It announced that state entities would release 128,000 tonnes of wheat flour onto the local market to curb a price jump.

However, it said 2019/20 wheat exports had not reached a 20 million tonne ceiling previously agreed with traders.

VIETNAM

The world's third-largest rice exporter has temporarily suspended rice export contracts until March 28 as it checks whether it has sufficient domestic supplies to cope during the coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Mark Heinrich and Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:19aEuropean hedge funds struggle as short-selling bans disrupt strategies
RE
11:17aAfrica's web of creditors complicates coronavirus debt relief
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:08aFed's term repo operation receives no bids for first time
RE
11:05aCanada records C$10.56 billion budget deficit over first ten months of 2019/2020
RE
11:02aSouth Africa tweaks rules for small-scale power producers
RE
11:00aTrade restrictions on food exports due to the coronavirus pandemic
RE
10:58aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Nearly 1 in 10 Dutch people frequently lonely in 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
3MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
4ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica sees second-quarter profit hit, scraps gu..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group