Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade row slams stocks, yuan slumps to lowest in over a decade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks fell for a sixth day on Monday as an escalation of a trade war between the United States and China spooked markets and the yuan fell to its lowest levels in over a decade.

Safe-haven assets, including the Japanese yen, core government bonds and gold, rallied.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> shed 2% on top of the 2.5% it lost on Friday -- its worst day so far in 2019 -- after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled another round of tariffs on Chinese imports. The index was also on track for its biggest two-day decline in over three years. [.EU]

"Markets had not been expecting the latest US-China trade talks to conclude with any significant breakthrough last week, but very few expected President Trump to slap 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

MSCI's All Country World Index <.MIWD00000PUS>, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.7% on the day. Including Friday's loss, that put it down almost 2%.

Asian shares suffered their steepest daily drop in 10 months, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares <.MIAPJ0000PUS> outside Japan sinking 2.5% to depths not seen since late January.

The VIX <.VIX> volatility index - also known as Wall Street's "fear gauge" - rose to 21.48, its highest level since May 9. Europe's equivalent <.V2TX> hit its highest since early January. S&P 500 futures were 1.4% lower.

"We reiterate our view to scale back equity positions to strategic allocations after strong gains year to date, amid the ongoing trade-related uncertainties," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note to clients.

The biggest mover in currencies was the yuan, which fell past the key level of 7 to the dollar as Chinese authorities - expected to defend the currency at that level - allowed it to break through to its weakest in the onshore market since the 2008 global financial crisis.

In offshore markets, the yuan <CNH=EBS> fell to its weakest since international trading of the Chinese currency began. Headed for its biggest one-day drop in four years, it was last down 1.6% at 7.090 in offshore markets. [FRX/]

"Over the past couple of years, China has kept the renminbi stable against the basket, but with the renminbi TWI (trade-weighted index) now testing the lower end of the range in play since 2017, investors may turn nervous, introducing another dose of volatility," Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note to clients.

The currencies of other Asian economies closely linked with China's growth prospects also dropped.

The Korean won fell 1.4% against the dollar, on course for its biggest one-day loss since August 2016. The new Taiwan dollar fell more than 0.7%.

BID FOR SAFETY

Japan's yen, which investors tend to buy in times of risk aversion, rose 0.7% to its highest since a January flash crash.

Dutch 30-year government bond yields turned negative for the first time as euro zone yields sank further amid concerns about U.S.-China trade and a no-deal Brexit. [GVD/EUR]

U.S. 10-year yields <US10YT=RR> fell to 1.7599%. Germany's 10-year bund yields fell to as low as -0.53% <DE10YT=RR>.

The Swiss franc was also boosted by safe-haven demand. Trump is also eyeing tariffs on the European Union, but has yet to make a formal announcement. The euro surged, gaining 0.6% to the dollar at $1.1172.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar fell to its lowest since July 25.

Sterling plunged to a 23-month low against the euro and near a 31-month low versus the dollar as fears of a disorderly Brexit grew. [GBP/]

Oil extended losses with U.S crude down 1% at $55.1 and Brent down 1.2% at $61.17.

Gold prices jumped more than 1% to their highest in more than six years, with spot gold prices up 1.1% to $1,456.51 per ounce.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; editing by Larry King)

By Ritvik Carvalho
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.37% 26485.01 Delayed Quote.13.54%
NASDAQ 100 -1.39% 7692.800541 Delayed Quote.23.24%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.32% 8004.073308 Delayed Quote.22.24%
S&P 500 -0.73% 2932.05 Delayed Quote.16.96%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.87% 371.36 Delayed Quote.14.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00aWalmart's Flipkart to add free movies, videos streaming to its app
RE
07:59aChina will not use yuan as tool to cope with trade disputes - central bank governor
RE
07:59aChina yuan's slide past 7-per-dollar had policymakers' blessing - sources
RE
07:50aTrade row slams stocks, yuan slumps to lowest in over a decade
RE
07:46aTrade row slams stocks, yuan slumps to lowest in over a decade
RE
07:39aChina dismisses Trump agri purchase claim, says honouring pledges
RE
07:35aWall Street headed lower as yuan slide deepens trade fears
RE
07:22aMyanmar Military's Businesses Fund Campaign Against Rohingya, U.N. Says
DJ
07:21aDrug industry urges Canada to act early on U.S. import plan
RE
07:19aTitanic shipyard Harland and Wolff to enter administration
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
4POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group