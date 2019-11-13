Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade talks between U.S. and China 'hit a snag' over farm purchases- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 02:16pm EST
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

U.S.-China trade negotiations have 'hit a snag' over farm purchases, with China not wanting a deal that looks one-sided in the favour of the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2CEYDR7 on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We can always stop the purchases if things get worse again," a Chinese official was quoted as having said in the report.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44pU.S. Budget Deficit Widened 34% in October -- Update
DJ
02:40pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
PU
02:40pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Meeting of Prime Minister with Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil on the margins of the 11th BRICS Summit
PU
02:25pNRDC NATURAL RESOURCES DEFENSE COUNCIL : Federal Judge Approves Settlement Agreement to Retire E.D. Edwards Coal Plant
PU
02:18pU.S. Budget Deficit Widened in October
DJ
02:16pTrade talks between U.S. and China 'hit a snag' over farm purchases- WSJ
RE
02:15pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Meeting of Prime Minister with Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil
PU
02:15pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Meeting of Prime Minister with Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of Russian Federation on the margins of 11th BRICS Summit
PU
02:11pU.S. government posts $134 billion deficit in October
RE
02:10pBetsey Brewer of EPIC honored with Ramsden/Sullivan Memorial Award from the Independent Insurance Brokers and Agents of California
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4AMBU : AMBU A/S: Annual report 2018/19 (Earnings release)
5BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group