Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade talks keep stocks afloat, weak PMIs sink euro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 04:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past an electric screen showing world markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares crept higher on Wednesday as prospects of fresh China-U.S. trade talks drew a guarded welcome from investors, while dour data on euro zone economic activity hit the euro ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting.

Downbeat earnings as well as weaker-than-expected purchasing manager surveys in France and Germany took European shares and the euro a leg lower, with the single currency hitting two-month lows.

MSCI'S All-Country World index of stocks <.MIWD00000PUS> extended its previous day's gains by a whisker, rising 0.02%.

Broad sentiment was boosted by a Bloomberg report that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would travel to Shanghai next week for meetings with Chinese officials.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday called it a good sign and said he expected Beijing to start buying U.S. agriculture products soon.

Chinese blue chips <.CSI300> climbed 0.8% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> gained 0.1%.

"While the resumption of trade talks appears to mitigate any near-term deterioration in US-China tensions, prudent investors will not get carried away, seeing as a meaningful deal still seems a long way off," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

Stocks are just a whisker away from all-time highs, buoyed by expectations of a wave of policy stimulus by global central banks and a resulting sharp decline in bond yields.

The ECB is thought likely to at least offer a nod to easier policy at its meeting on Thursday.

Futures remain 100% priced for a rate cut of 25 basis points from the Federal Reserve next week, and even imply an 18% chance of 50 basis points.

The prospect of widespread central bank largesse helped take the sting out of a downgrade to the IMF's global growth forecasts.

"There are two conflicting catalysts for stock traders right now: on one hand, central banks around the world are about to embark on an easing initiative...," said Konstantinos Anthis, head of research at ADSS.

"On the other though, the slowdown in growth on a global scale and various geopolitical factors keep weighing down on corporate profitability, asking questions on whether equities have peaked."

EUROGLOOM

The dollar got a hand-up from a deal to end a deadlock over the U.S. budget, with the index that measures it against a basket of other currencies up 0.05%. <.DXY>

The euro hit two-month lows at $1.1127, falling further after the weak PMIs. It also hit a near seven-month trough against the yen at 120.19 though it recovered from a two-year low versus the Swiss franc.

A recession in Germany's manufacturing sector worsened in July with the performance of goods producers dropping to the lowest level in seven years while French business growth slowed unexpectedly, the purchasing manager surveys showed.

Sterling rose 0.1% to $1.2452 having fallen for three sessions in a row as the Brexit outlook got ever murkier.

Boris Johnson will become Britain's new prime minister on Wednesday, with investors unclear as to whether he will lead the country to a no-deal EU exit or find a compromise.

"We believe that in the short term the market is overstating the risk of a no deal," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"While a no-deal Brexit remains possible over the longer term, our view is that the most likely path in the short term is for a further extension to the UK's 31 October exit day, either due to a change in stance from PM Johnson, or in the case of a general election."

Gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,423.65 per ounce, though it was still short of last week's peak of$1,452.60.

Oil prices nudged higher on rising tensions over Iran, a sharp fall in U.S. crude stocks and positive signs on Sino-U.S. talks, although worries about weak demand kept a cap on gains. [O/R]

Brent crude futures added 0.2 percent to $63.96, while U.S. crude rose 0.4% to $56.99 a barrel.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Ritvik Carvalho
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.78% 1148.05 Delayed Quote.9.02%
AMAZON.COM 0.45% 1994.49 Delayed Quote.32.20%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.65% 27349.19 Delayed Quote.17.24%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.24% 3523.63 Delayed Quote.15.95%
FACEBOOK 0.02% 202.36 Delayed Quote.54.37%
NASDAQ 100 0.63% 7954.564253 Delayed Quote.23.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.58% 8251.40322 Delayed Quote.22.78%
NIKKEI 225 0.41% 21709.57 Real-time Quote.7.26%
S&P 500 0.68% 3005.47 Delayed Quote.19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aHuawei's U.S. research arm slashes jobs as trade ban bites
RE
04:56aU.S. will deal with Huawei waiver applications within weeks - Ross
RE
04:55aJapan-South Korea slanging match over tiny islands dragged again into Olympic arena
RE
04:53aSouth African consumer inflation flat 4.5% in June
RE
04:44aUK mortgage approvals near two-year high in June - UK Finance
RE
04:40aTrade talks keep stocks afloat, weak PMIs sink euro
RE
04:38aTrade talks keep stocks afloat, weak PMIs sink euro
RE
04:38aEurozone Lending Held Steady in June
DJ
04:36aTrade talks keep stocks afloat, weak PMIs sink euro
RE
04:06aEuro zone business growth stumbles in July, outlook gloomy - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : confirms 2019 outlook despite cooling economy
4DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first-half profit boosted by Iberdrola plants deal
5FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group