Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade tensions may power down China's robot industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 10:15am CEST
A staff member performs a robot surgery at Tinavi's booth at the WRC in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - At a trade show in southern Beijing, children and parents crowd around a group of pink and blue dancing robots that resemble toddler-sized Power Rangers.

The robots – wired with wide LED smiles and cutesy personalities – are the brainchild of Chinese-American company AvatarMind, built to be futuristic retail workers, teacher's assistants and household helpers.

But even as the company polishes off production of 2,000 units, AvatarMind and companies like it are rethinking plans for international expansion in the face of widening tariffs.

"We want to sell them for the price that is affordable for families, not just institutions. And Trump's tariffs may affect that," AvatarMind chief executive Dr John Ostrem said at the World Robot Conference, which ends Sunday.

The main competitor to AvatarMind's iPal humanoid robot is a similar but much pricier bot called Pepper, which is made by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

Annualised growth rates for robot production in China dropped from 35.1 percent in May to just 6.3 percent in July, according to the country's bureau of statistics

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) says the slowdown is not related to trade.

But analysts say there is an obvious link to direct tariffs on industrial machinery and robot parts, as well as domestic manufacturers' putting off production during trade talks.

"How could it not be related?" said Iris Pang, economist for Greater China at ING Wholesale Banking in Hong Kong. "The trade war may have already deferred some decisions of export-related manufacturers."

U.S. tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods came into effect at midnight on Wednesday, alongside retaliatory Chinese tariffs on an equal amount of U.S. goods.

Although robots aren't directly named, the U.S. list includes electronics, auto parts and other items that require automated manufacturing and robots. An earlier round of $34 billion tariffs on Chinese goods lists industrial robots.

The situation could worsen for Chinese robotics manufacturers, analysts say, if the U.S. imposes a further $200 billion in tariffs on a range of consumer goods that create manufacturing demand for robots in China.

China has included robotics as one of 10 industries to get state support under the country's Made in China 2025 industrial plan, which aims to make it a world leader in key technologies within the next decade.

Some Chinese companies hope the country's cornerstone One Belt One Road foreign policy initiative will provide a boost even if trade with the United States evaporates.

Others said the low cost of Chinese manufacturing would - for now - compensate for tariffs in the U.S., where competing products like Pepper are still more expensive.

Li Shuai, a manager at Chinese medical robot firm Remebot, said her company is seeking FDA approval for its robots.

"There is a similar product abroad in France," Li said. "Its domestic price is probably in the tens of millions, and the price of our equipment is controlled at about five or six million. Therefore, there is still a great advantage for us."

(Reporting by Cate Cadell, additional reporting by Cong Sun and Irene Wang in Beijing; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Cate Cadell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52aWATER UK : Bank Holiday beachgoers are reminded to #binit4beaches this weekend
PU
10:37aCOMPTIA COMPUTING TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIO : Decries Recent Tariffs on Tech Products
PU
10:35aBritain to set out advice on how to prepare for 'no deal' Brexit
RE
10:32aUSCG UNITED STATES COAST GUARD : Coast Guard responds to barge aground near Brighton Beach, N.Y.
PU
10:22aCITRUS AUSTRALIA : National Citrus Surveillance Coordinator appointed
PU
10:15aTrade tensions may power down China's robot industry
RE
10:10aEuro zone growth remains lethargic as factories shut for summer - PMI
RE
10:02aDEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Enterprise Tax Plan Base Rate Entities eligibility
PU
10:01aBrexit minister confident Britain will reach deal with EU
RE
09:59aRussia will not stop rocket engine exports to U.S. - RIA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
2CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results
5PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : boss awarded £66k secret pay rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.