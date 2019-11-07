Trade tensions with U.S. may have delayed China decision on CR929 engine pick - GE

A decision on the engine selection is expected to take place in the second quarter next year, Xiang Weiming told reporters in a group interview on the sidelines of an aviation summit in Shanghai.

GE is competing with Rolls Royce to provide engines for the CR929 programme, co-developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) and its Russian counterpart United Aircraft Corporation.

The Russian chief designer said last year that a decision on the engine selection was expected in the first half this year.

When asked about the delay, a COMAC spokeswoman said the CR929 is still in the process of preliminary designing, and did not provide other details.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)