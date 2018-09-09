Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade unions could support second Brexit vote if deal hurts workers - TUC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 10:18am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Participants hold a British Union flag and an EU flag during a pro-EU referendum event at Parliament Square in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Trades Union Congress will support a second referendum on a Brexit deal if Prime Minister Theresa May fails to get a deal with the European Union that can help the country's workforce, General Secretary Frances O'Grady said on Sunday.

O'Grady, who leads the body which groups 48 trade unions, told the BBC's Andrew Marr show: "We should extend Article 50 (which gives two years to negotiate an exit deal). We should focus on getting a deal that is actually good for this country and that means good for working people.

"But if the prime minister is not prepared to do that then I think it has to go back to the people and if there isn't going to be an early general election the only way is a popular vote."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:05aUber-rival Careem expands services into Sudan
RE
11:02aCHEQUERS PLAN IS ONLY DEAL ON THE TABLE WITH EU : Britain's Javid
RE
10:45aMay's Brexit plans like wrapping 'suicide vest' around UK, says Johnson
RE
10:18aTrade unions could support second Brexit vote if deal hurts workers - TUC
RE
09:11aTrump Says He's Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports
DJ
05:52aKELLER AND HECKMAN LLP : Mitzi Ng Clark to Present "Marketing Claims and Regulatory Compliance Overview for 3D Printing"
PU
05:17aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Listed steel companies see profit surge in H1
PU
05:12aUNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND : Blue Devils push past Nor'easters, 3-1
PU
03:43aWhite House Budget Chief Questions Likability of Sen. Ted Cruz
DJ
01:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Export container transport gains momentum in August
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump tells Apple to make products in U.S. to avoid China tariffs
2PINNACLE : PINNACLE : All aboard! Pinnacle 50 celebrates railroad museum
3GM Law Firm Lawyer Chantel Grants Petunia the Duck is Everything Good About the Internet
4CEDAR FAIR, L.P. : CEDAR FAIR : Takes Top Honors at Amusement Today's 2018 Golden Ticket Awards
5AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : Buoyant Amavubi out to sting Les Elephants

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.