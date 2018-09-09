Trade unions could support second Brexit vote if deal hurts workers - TUC

O'Grady, who leads the body which groups 48 trade unions, told the BBC's Andrew Marr show: "We should extend Article 50 (which gives two years to negotiate an exit deal). We should focus on getting a deal that is actually good for this country and that means good for working people.

"But if the prime minister is not prepared to do that then I think it has to go back to the people and if there isn't going to be an early general election the only way is a popular vote."

