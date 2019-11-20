Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Trade view dims, Kingfisher drops on FTSE's worst day in three weeks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 12:06pm EST
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

UK stocks fell on Wednesday after three sessions of gains as flaring tensions between China and the United States cast doubt over prospects of a trade deal and retailer Kingfisher slumped 7% following disappointing quarterly sales.

The FTSE 100 lost 0.8% on its worst day in almost three weeks, as trade concerns weighed on Asia-exposed financial stocks like HSBC, while oil majors Shell and BP and industrial stocks also slipped. [O/R]

Losses on the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 were slightly more contained, as the index gave up 0.3%.

However, earnings-driven gains helped pub operator Mitchells & Butlers, software company Micro Focus and thermal processing service provider Bodycote rise between 4%-5% and outperform the mid-cap index.

Worries over U.S.-China trade escalated as President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on imports if no deal was reached, while nerves were jangled further after the U.S. Senate passed legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong, which drew condemnation from Beijing.

That spurred a broad sell-off across global markets as investors chose to prioritise safer bets over risky assets like stocks. They will also keep an eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest minutes, though no surprises are expected.

"Given that the U.S. Senate has just passed legislation in support of the Hong Kong protests, such a move threatens to drive a wedge into ongoing negotiations while potentially raising the barrier to a trade deal," FXTM analyst Han Tan said.

Shares in Aviva Plc fell 3.5% as investors were underwhelmed by a strategy update from the insurer, which analysts say is struggling for direction since replacing its top boss.

Domestic stocks, which have benefited from polls indicating a likely Conservative victory in the upcoming election, weakened after three sessions, but still outperformed the broader European benchmark.

Markets are viewing a prospective Tory victory as a positive on hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with a majority in parliament, will be able to reduce uncertainty by delivering Brexit by the Jan. 31 deadline.

With less than a month to go before the ballot, Johnson on Tuesday doubled down on his Brexit promise in a debate with his main rival, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Other news-driven moves saw AIM-listed Fevertree, which slid in early trading, recoup to rise 8% as the market seemingly shrugged off the tonic water maker's revenue warning to focus on sales growth in the U.S.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Shounak Dasgupta and Giles Elgood)

By Shashwat Awasthi and Yadarisa Shabong
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -3.54% 403.5 Delayed Quote.11.40%
BODYCOTE PLC 3.65% 865 Delayed Quote.14.87%
BP PLC -0.96% 497.1 Delayed Quote.1.20%
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC 7.83% 2004 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.74% 576.4 Delayed Quote.-10.23%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC 5.49% 470.5 Delayed Quote.73.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:29pEUROPE : Trade worries push European shares to worst day in three weeks
RE
12:06pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade view dims, Kingfisher drops on FTSE's worst day in three weeks
RE
11:40aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip as Trade Talks Flounder
DJ
10:30aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip as Trade Talks Flounder
DJ
10:23aTSX dips on Sino-U.S. trade tensions; Canopy Growth curbs losses
RE
09:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip as Trade Talks Founder
DJ
09:00aGlobal Stocks Fall as Trade Talks Flounder
DJ
08:35aGlobal Stocks Fall as Trade Talks Flounder
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
06:54aGlobal Stocks Fall as Trade Talks Flounder
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..
5Oil rises 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russian assurances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group