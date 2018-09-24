Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Trade war dents European shares while M&A drives Sky, Randgold up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 09:28am CEST
Employees stand in front of an electronic board showing stock options inside the Athens stock exchange building in Athens
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP -1.39% 13.52 Delayed Quote.-25.63%
COLOPLAST A/S -2.79% 633 Delayed Quote.31.96%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.46% 3415.95 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
RANDGOLD RESOURCES 3.60% 5104 Delayed Quote.-33.56%
SKY 8.79% 1724.25 Delayed Quote.56.62%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -22.93% 60 Delayed Quote.-36.66%
TUI -2.32% 1389 Delayed Quote.-7.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:51aGlobal Stocks Drop as Hopes for a Trade Truce Fade
DJ
09:36aASIA MARKETS: Hong Kong Stocks Under Pressure As New Tariffs Take Effect; Holidays Keep Rest Of Asia Quiet
DJ
09:28aEUROPE : Trade war dents European shares while M&A drives Sky, Randgold up
RE
07:11aFed hikes give cash appeal; stocks no longer only game in town
RE
09/23MARKET SNAPSHOT: Perma-bear Albert Edwards Warns Stocks Have 'drunk The Kool-Aid' As Recession Looms
DJ
09/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Posts Back-to-back Records, But Tech Woes Weigh On Broader Market
DJ
09/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Posts Back-to-back Records, Books Best Weekly Since July As Broader Market Lags
DJ
09/21Dow Industrials Rise as Trade Worries Dampen
DJ
09/21Receding trade fears propel stocks to six-month peak
RE
09/21Receding trade fears propel stocks to six-month peak
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares wobble on fear of long U.S.-China trade war; oil rallies
2As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
3SK HYNIX INC : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources- source
5Thomas Cook warns on profit as hot summer hits demand

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.