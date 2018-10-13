Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trade war won't trigger Asian credit ratings downgrades, for now - Fitch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 01:58pm CEST

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings has maintained its stable credit outlook for all Asian countries, except Pakistan, despite expecting some "dampening effect" in the region due to the U.S.-China trade tensions, senior ratings analysts said on Saturday.

Concerns over the trade row between the world's two biggest economies have been high on the agenda at this week's International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Annual Meetings on the Indonesian island of Bali.

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde estimated that the escalation of current trade tensions could reduce global GDP by almost one percent over the next two years.

Although Fitch has cut its growth outlook for China from 6.3 percent next year to 6.1 percent, it still maintained a stable outlook for China and nearly all of Asian markets' credit ratings, said Stephen Schwartz, head of Asia Pacific sovereign ratings.

Speaking on the sideline of the meetings, Schwartz said the tariffs that had been announced so far were not significant enough to impair the fiscal positions of the Asian countries, and therefore would not trigger rating downgrades.

The United States and China have slapped tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other's goods over the past few months.

Large intermediate goods exporters to China, such as South Korea and Taiwan, may feel the biggest impact, but there is also a "significant chance" of production shifting out of China to markets like Vietnam and the Philippines, he said.

Emerging Asian countries also have the smallest foreign debt levels as a proportion of government debt compared to other regions, which provides some protection that other regions don't have, James McCormack, Fitch's top sovereign analyst, said.

Emerging market currencies have been battered by a strengthening U.S. dollar, especially those economies running current account deficits, such as India and Indonesia.

McCormack said emerging markets should brace for further liquidity tightening as other major central banks end easing measures and may soon start tightening up policy, following the U.S. Federal Reserve.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53aDEPARTMENT OF TAOISEACH : Statement by An Taoiseach
PU
08:28aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/13 Premier Li meets Tajik prime minister
PU
08:13aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Morneau Concludes Successful G20, IMF and World Bank Meetings
PU
07:58aTrade war won't trigger Asian credit ratings downgrades, for now - Fitch
RE
07:35aChina echoes IMF pledges to avoid using currency as trade war tool
RE
07:34aChina echoes IMF pledges to avoid using currency as trade war tool
RE
07:15aBank of America Is Missing Out on Wall Street's Boom
DJ
07:14aItaly budget debacle puts Europe back in global spotlight
RE
06:35aBOJ's Kuroda says Fed rate hikes good for global economy
RE
06:18aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : The Republic of Korea Renews IMF Capacity Development Partnership with US$20 Million Contribution
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal
2FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
3Alibaba's Jack Ma to open institute for tech entrepreneurs in Indonesia
4Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal -- Update
5STATE-OWNED AIRCRAFT MAKER MARGINALISED: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited employees

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.