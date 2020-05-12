TradeStation® Crypto Now Available to Traders in Connecticut, North Carolina, North Dakota, Vermont, Washington D.C. and Wyoming

PLANTATION, Fla., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Crypto, Inc. (TradeStation Crypto), a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., is excited to announce that residents in Connecticut, North Carolina, North Dakota, Vermont, Washington D.C. and Wyoming may now apply for an account to trade cryptocurrencies on TradeStation Crypto's brokerage platform.

"This month we connected to ErisX to help improve our customers' view of prices and access to deeper liquidity," said James Putra, Director of Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto. "We're looking forward to expanding even further to give more traders simplified access to the crypto markets."

TradeStation Crypto believes it is the first crypto offering that uses the true online brokerage model that self-directed traders have come to expect for other asset classes, including equities, options and futures. Instead of being a crypto exchange, TradeStation Crypto aggregates multiple pools of liquidity in a consolidated market data feed combined with an intelligent order-routing system to give its customers better visibility and trade execution.

Now, traders in Connecticut, North Carolina, North Dakota, Vermont, Washington D.C., Wyoming and previously approved states can apply to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and XRP. Other supported crypto coins and approved territories are planned to be added to TradeStation Crypto in the future. You can view the full list of U.S. states where TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is licensed or permitted to do business here.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit www.tradestationcrypto.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning* trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

