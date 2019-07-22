TradeStation Expands its Suite of Advanced Trading Offerings with FuturesPlus

PLANTATION, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation, a Monex Group company and award-winning* online broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, has unveiled TradeStation FuturesPlus, powered by Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT). The new trading platform provides traders access to premium options-on-futures tools and robust visualization and analysis capabilities, as well as the fast and reliable execution to which TradeStation's traders have become accustomed.

Built for the advanced futures options trader, this feature-rich platform will deliver a powerful technology to TradeStation brokerage clients, along with the benefits TradeStation offers as an established futures commission merchant. TradeStation customers will enjoy all the FuturesPlus enhanced charting and analysis, risk management and order-execution tools for $1.50 per-side contract pricing with no monthly inactivity fee, free CME Group data (for non-professionals) and one-click access to major U.S. futures exchanges.

"Our goal is to provide our valued customers with the very best technology and services to support their needs and business objectives," said John Bartleman, president of TradeStation Group, Inc. "We've worked with TT to offer one of the industry's most robust suites of options-on-futures tools, and we're excited to be able to bring these features to our traders combined with our superior customer service, low commissions and wealth of educational offerings designed for different levels of experience."

To speak with an account executive to learn more about TradeStation and FuturesPlus, call 1.800.808.9336 or visit TradeStation.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stock, options and futures exchanges in the United States. The company's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradestation-expands-its-suite-of-advanced-trading-offerings-with-futuresplus-300888257.html

SOURCE TradeStation Group, Inc.