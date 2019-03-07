Trader Interactive : Hires Fortune 500 Tech Veterans to Advance Growth Strategy

NORFOLK, Va., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive, a leading marketplace and dealer services provider for the lifestyle vehicle and commercial equipment industries, today announced an expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Kamal Hathi as Chief Product & Technology Officer and Simon Heseltine as Vice President of Audience Growth. Both new positions are part of an aggressive growth initiative that has seen company headcount surge 20% since the group's 2017 acquisition by Paris-based Eurazeo and Goldman Sachs' Merchant Banking Division.

Hathi and Heseltine are helping drive a strategic growth roadmap that spans Trader Interactive's entire marketplace portfolio, from Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader to Commercial Truck Trader and Equipment Trader, as well as company services that help dealers and OEMs optimize their businesses.

Prior to joining Trader Interactive, Hathi, a 22-year Microsoft veteran, served as General Manager for Microsoft's industry leading Power BI business intelligence and analytics product suite. At Trader Interactive he oversees all product management, engineering, and design. This includes marketplace enhancements, dealer solutions, and digital marketing services that leverage Trader Interactive's unique big data assets, and machine learning and AI innovations. He has also joined Trader Interactive's board of directors.

Heseltine is a search authority, recently named one of the 140 Top SEO Experts You Should Be Following in 2019 by Search Engine Journal, whose experience includes positions as Vice President of Search at ForRent.com, Global SEO Business Lead for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Senior Director of Audience Development for AOL Inc. His Trader Interactive responsibilities involve maximizing consumer use of the company's marketplaces through search technology, generating more leads for the thousands of dealers who advertise on company sites through that audience expansion, and expanding the company's SEO, SEM, and social marketing service offerings to help dealers better engage with their in-market consumers and expand their business.

"Our strengths lie in our core marketplace platform, the number of vertical industry segments we serve, and the data insights we glean from user traffic that exceeds 9 million unique visitors every month. We now have scores of projects in the pipeline that will add value for consumers and dealers alike by leveraging these assets in innovative ways," said Lori Stacy, CEO of Trader Interactive. "With their deep experience and strong track records, Kamal and Simon are playing a pivotal role in both defining and driving these efforts and thereby helping us accelerate company development and growth."

Key new services and marketplace enhancements being developed under Hathi and Heseltine will launch publicly over the next year.

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, commercial truck, and equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Leveraging artificial intelligence on an innovative cloud platform, the company's innovative digital solutions improve the lifestyles and livelihoods of consumers, customers and employees around the world by intuitively and seamlessly connecting people to vehicles for work and play. Trader Interactive powers lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader as well as commercial equipment segments Commercial Truck Trader and Equipment Trader. In addition, the company powers thousands of dealership websites through Commercial Web Services and RV Web Services, and offers unique data insights and technology that assist dealers in more effectively running and marketing their dealerships as well as better serving their customers. The company has more than 350 employees and is based in Norfolk, VA. For more information, visit www.traderinteractive.com .

