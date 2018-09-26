Log in
Traders keep bets on U.S. Fed's 2019 interest rate rises

09/26/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

(Reuters) - Traders of U.S. short-term interest-rate futures on Wednesday stuck with bets the Federal Reserve will raise rates once more this year and two times next year even after the central bank released forecasts flagging a slightly steeper rate hike path.

Contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate that are traded at CME Group's Chicago Board of Trade were little changed after the Fed ended its two-day meeting with a widely anticipated rate hike.

The pricing in the contracts continued to signal expectations for a Fed rate hike in December, and likely two further hikes in 2019. Fed forecasts released on Wednesday showed Fed policymakers themselves view three rate hikes as likely needed next year.

But policymakers also ended their long-running characterization of their policy stance as "accommodative."

The Fed "is probably close to being done raising rates even though they flagged a few more hikes," said Mark McCormick, head of TD Securities' North American FX strategy.

With unemployment at 3.9 percent, well below what most Fed officials view as sustainable in the long run, inflation was still expected to creep only slightly above the central bank's 2 percent target, Fed forecasts released Wednesday show. Fed policymakers did not jack up their expectations for rate hikes in coming years, as some analysts had thought, instead sticking closely to rate hike path forecasts outlined in June that envision short-term rates, now at 2 percent to 2.25 percent, to be at 3.1 percent by the end of next year.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir with reporting by Gertrude Chavez; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chizu Nomiyama)

