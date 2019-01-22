Tradeshift : Announces Record Year and Exceptional Growth in Every Category Heading Into 2019

Q4 result highlights include 49 new enterprise customers, new annual bookings growth of 250 percent and eleven quarters of successive growth.

Tradeshift, the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, today announced results from the fourth quarter of 2018, marking the eleventh quarter in a row of successive growth and beating targets.

Tradeshift’s fourth quarter growth stats announced today include:

YoY new bookings grew 250 percent

New total contract value grew by $59M in Q4

YoY revenue grew 178 percent (trailing 12 months)

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) more than doubled, growing by 112 percent YoY

Tradeshift Go experienced high growth with 12 deals signed in Q4

Signed App partner Transfermate, allowing Tradeshift customers to easily receive and make foreign currency payments

Expanded Partner ecosystem with two additional BPO partners signed

The company’s customer roster continued strong growth this quarter adding a record 49 new customers, including Charter Hall, HSBC, Econocom and more.

“2018 was a record setting operational year for us,” said Christian Lanng, CEO and co-founder of Tradeshift. “It’s been so gratifying to see huge Fortune 500 global companies recognize the transformation they can drive in their businesses by using the Tradeshift platform. The proof is in the numbers - the deals we sold this year were incredible. I don’t see us slowing down anytime soon.”

Key Highlights in 2018 include:

Raised $300 million in a Series E funding round led by Goldman Sachs and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments). Additional participation came from HSBC, H14, GP Bullhound, and Gray Swan, a new venture company established by Tradeshift’s founders. The new round of financing brought Tradeshift’s total funding to more than $400 million, taking company valuation to $1.2 billion.

HSBC, Santander and other major banks partnered with the company’s newly launched end-to-end payments solution, Tradeshift Pay. The launch was followed up with the announcement of six major product updates, including funder-agnostic early payment, the use of AI for accelerating the AP process, and blockchain-based financing technology.

Added over 100 new customers, including Hertz, Shiseido, ECU, and Fortune 500 leaders in retail apparel, agriculture, engineering and construction, hospitality, travel and food delivery.

Expanded and extended business with clients like ADM, DPDHL, Vorwerk, Hilti, NHS SBS and more

Expanded app ecosystem by adding a key partnership with Coface, a global credit insurer, launched FRDM (formerly named Made In a Free World) app to help businesses detect and mitigate human trafficking in their global supply chains and signed Transfermate as an App Partner to facilitate cross-border payments. Some other Apps partnerships that were added in FY18 were Kompany, FreightOS, and VATBox

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005351/en/