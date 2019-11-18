Log in
Tradeshift : Opens New Romanian Office in the Heart of Downtown Bucharest

11/18/2019 | 11:01pm EST

Hiring Spree Prompts Office Move for Tradeshift’s Bucharest Team

Tradeshift, the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, has moved its rapidly growing team in Bucharest to new premises in Tower Center, one of the city’s most iconic and desirable locations in the vibrant downtown district.

Tradeshift’s office move coincides with a period of sustained and exponential growth for the company, both in Bucharest, and globally. Tradeshift has more than doubled its headcount in Bucharest since June 2018, adding 144 new ‘Tradeshifters’ to its happy and highly motivated team, including developers, business analytics specialists as well as HR and finance professionals.

Tradeshift expects hiring in Bucharest to continue at a similar pace in the coming year. The move to new premises is designed to accommodate this growth, while offering employees a convenient and inspiring location to come together.

Oana Apostol, a Tradeshift DevOps Engineer based in Bucharest, said: “Tradeshift is quite unlike any other tech company present in Bucharest. Employees are empowered to bring forward ideas and work on their own projects, I am encouraged to think for myself, and creativity is highly valued within the organisation. It was these things, along with our values, the respect given to employees, the great work-life balance, and the company vision that made me choose Tradeshift with great enthusiasm.”

As one of Tradeshift’s main R&D centers, the Bucharest office plays a key strategic role in Tradeshift’s core activities of app and cloud infrastructure development for its global market. Ada, the company’s flagship artificial intelligence layer, was born during a hackathon held by Tradeshift employees in Bucharest. Today, teams from Bucharest are involved in projects that touch every single business unit within Tradeshift, from early stage product development, through to market release and customer implementation.

Eric Knauf, Head of Talent Acquisition, Tradeshift, added: “Romania is well-known as having an abundance of technical and creative talent. Our new offices in Bucharest give us the inspiring location we’ve been looking for to bring that talent together. If you’re the kind of bold thinker who seeks out challenges, wants to take on responsibility and who values working for a company that’s on a mission to change the world for the better, then come on over to Tower Center and meet the team.”

The Tradeshift Bucharest team plans to host a number of Developer Meetups at its new offices over the coming months. For more information on upcoming meetups, please contact: meetups@tradeshift.com.

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com.


© Business Wire 2019
