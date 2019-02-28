Tradeshift : and TransferMate Announce Strategic App Solution on Tradeshift : Platform for Commercial Transactions Across Borders

Tradeshift,
the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, today announced a
new app integration from TransferMate
Global Payments. This new integration makes it even easier than ever for
global commercial buyers and sellers to digitally connect along every
transaction phase. The new solution automates same-day cross border
payment services from commercial transactions anywhere in the world more
accurately, securely, and with lower fees than traditional correspondent
banks.
Seamless integration of the TransferMate app eliminates complexity,
improves speed, transparency, and reconciliation while also saving time
by enabling Tradeshift customers to complete all last-mile cross border
payment transfers within the Tradeshift platform.
“TransferMate’s proven global customer success integrated software
platform, together with one of the widest portfolios of regulated
payment licenses across the globe, makes them an ideal application
partner,” says Christian Lanng, Chief Executive Officer, Tradeshift.
“More accurate, faster cross-border payments such as those that
TransferMate provides are a critical value add for our customers.”
“TransferMate provides an integrated payments platform for importers and
exporters to send and collect their funds across the globe. This greatly
improves working capital and eliminates unnecessary cost and
administration for companies. We are delighted to partner with
Tradeshift given their mission to help buyers and suppliers digitize
trade transactions. Adding the functionality to pay or receive
internationally and combining TransferMate’s global network of regulated
payment licenses within the Tradeshift platform provides their customers
across the world with significant savings,” says Sinead Fitzmaurice,
Co-Founder, TransferMate Global Payments.
This unique TransferMate offering has also attracted major strategic
investments from leading digital banks such as ING Group N.V. and Allied
Irish Bank, who invested €51 million in 2018 and also partner with
TransferMate to enhance the bank’s capabilities to provide their B2B
customers with a seamless cross border payments solution.
About Tradeshift
Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected
economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the
company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade
transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply
chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust
Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value,
making it the largest global business network for buying and selling.
Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com.
About TransferMate
TransferMate Global Payments is the market-leading choice for
international banks and businesses who seek a simple, cost-effective
solution when sending and receiving foreign currency payments. With one
of the world’s most extensive network of bank accounts, trading in over
162 countries, TransferMate secures better
exchange rates, eradicates bank fees and provides clients with
faster payment services. TransferMate’s market-leading B2B technology
platform integrates with a range of enterprise software systems,
including the world’s top cloud accounting platforms. ING Group N.V.,
one of Europe’s leading banks and AIB, are both strategic partners with
and investors in TransferMate Global Payments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005244/en/