Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tradeweb Markets Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Class A Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Tradeweb Markets Inc., a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 46,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 6,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “TW.”

Tradeweb received approximately $1,161.3 million in proceeds from the offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions, but before estimated offering expenses. Tradeweb used the net proceeds from the offering to purchase equity interests from certain existing bank stockholders. Refinitiv continues to own a controlling interest in Tradeweb following the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies and Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. (QIU) acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, 2019. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or toll-free at (866) 803-9204; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tradeweb Markets
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq:TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $540 billion in notional value.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:55pHARVEST OIL & GAS CORP. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:55pOSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:53pSEI INVESTMENTS : Welcomes Regulatory Specialist to UK Private Banking Team
PU
04:53pBOYD GAMING : 38 Special to Rock Mississippi Moon Bar on May 11
PU
04:53pBALLSTON BANCORP : Ann M Sharpe Named VP Wealth Management at Ballston Spa National Bank
PU
04:53pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : JW Marriott Announces Highly Curated ‘Gather By Jw' Marriott Bonvoy Moments for the Ultimate Foodie Experiences
PU
04:53pCoveted Waterfront Clearwater Estate Auction To Begin April 30
PR
04:53pSPIRE : to Host Earnings Conference Call on May 1
PR
04:53pStarStone Group Appoints Noonan as Chairman and Sanford as President
GL
04:51pHOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE shares tumble as J.P. Morgan analyst downgrades, cuts PT furt..
2Pinterest seeks $15-$17 per share in IPO, below last private valuation
3AIRBUS SE : Boeing's 737 production cut hits its shares and those of suppliers
4CRUDE OIL : Stocks edge higher as crude oil gains
5PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : management given pay boost as shares bounce back

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About