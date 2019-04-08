Tradeweb Markets Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Class A Common Stock

Tradeweb Markets Inc., a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 46,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 6,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “TW.”

Tradeweb received approximately $1,161.3 million in proceeds from the offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions, but before estimated offering expenses. Tradeweb used the net proceeds from the offering to purchase equity interests from certain existing bank stockholders. Refinitiv continues to own a controlling interest in Tradeweb following the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies and Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. (QIU) acted as co-managers for the offering.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq:TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $540 billion in notional value.

