Tradeweb Reports March 2019 Trade Volume

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported a new monthly record for average daily volume (ADV) of $709.1 billion (bn) in aggregate for the month of March 2019.

Activity on Tradeweb trading platforms in March included:

ADV of $84.9 bn in U.S. government bonds and $24.8 bn in European government bonds representing new monthly records

$179.3 bn ADV in mortgages representing a new monthly record

$187.2 bn ADV in rates derivatives representing a new monthly record for swaps and swaptions

ADV of $3.0 bn in U.S. credit and $1.3 bn in European credit

$689 mm in Chinese bonds

$19.0 bn ADV in credit derivatives representing a new monthly record for credit default swaps

$177.7 bn ADV in repurchase agreements

ADV of $3.0 bn in U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and $1.4 bn in European ETFs

For the first quarter of 2019, Tradeweb reported a new quarterly record for ADV of $646.6 bn. In addition, Tradeweb disclosed preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded of $2.62 for the first quarter of 2019. The average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded are preliminary and therefore subject to revision in subsequent reports and filings. Tradeweb undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases.

To access the complete report containing additional data points and commentary, go to https://www.tradeweb.com/newsroom/monthly-activity-reports/.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

