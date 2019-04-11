Tradeweb Reports March 2019 Trade Volume

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of
electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets,
today reported a new monthly record for average daily volume (ADV) of
$709.1 billion (bn) in aggregate for the month of March 2019.
Activity on Tradeweb trading platforms in March included:
-
ADV of $84.9 bn in U.S. government bonds and $24.8 bn in European
government bonds representing new monthly records
-
$179.3 bn ADV in mortgages representing a new monthly record
-
$187.2 bn ADV in rates derivatives representing a new monthly record
for swaps and swaptions
-
ADV of $3.0 bn in U.S. credit and $1.3 bn in European credit
-
$689 mm in Chinese bonds
-
$19.0 bn ADV in credit derivatives representing a new monthly record
for credit default swaps
-
$177.7 bn ADV in repurchase agreements
-
ADV of $3.0 bn in U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and $1.4 bn in
European ETFs
For the first quarter of 2019, Tradeweb reported a new quarterly record
for ADV of $646.6 bn. In addition, Tradeweb disclosed preliminary
average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded of $2.62 for
the first quarter of 2019. The average variable fees per million dollars
of volume traded are preliminary and therefore subject to revision in
subsequent reports and filings. Tradeweb undertakes no obligation to
update any fee information in future press releases.
To access the complete report containing additional data points and
commentary, go to https://www.tradeweb.com/newsroom/monthly-activity-reports/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the federal securities laws. Statements related to, among other things,
our outlook and future performance, the markets in which we operate, and
our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects,
assumptions, or future events are forward-looking statements.
We have based these forward-looking statements on our current
expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe
these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are
reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are
beyond our control. These and other important factors, including those
discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our prospectus filed with
the SEC on April 5, 2019 and other documents of Tradeweb on file with or
furnished to the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or
achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by
these forward-looking statements. In particular, preliminary average
variable fees per million dollars of volume traded are subject to the
completion of management’s final review and our other financial closing
procedures and therefore are subject to change. Given these risks and
uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such
forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in
this release are not guarantees of future performance and our actual
results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the
development of the markets in which we operate, may differ materially
from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In
addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition, and
liquidity, and events in the markets in which we operate, are consistent
with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, they may
not be predictive of results or developments in future periods.
Any forward-looking statement that we make in this release speaks only
as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, we do not
undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce
any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
after the date of this release.
About Tradeweb Markets
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of
electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets.
Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and
analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting
for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and
retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance
price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for
greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations.
Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries.
In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion
in notional value. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005385/en/