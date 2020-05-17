Log in
Trading Technologies and Zhengzhou Esunny Information Technology Partner to Provide Connectivity to Chinese Derivatives Markets

05/17/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and Zhengzhou Esunny Information Technology Co., Ltd. (Esunny), the leading Chinese trading platform provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zhengzhou Exchange, today announced a strategic partnership to develop a joint technology solution that connects Trading Technologies’ TT® platform and Esunny’s platform. The linkage of the two platforms will provide an infrastructure for both international brokers and the global trading community to access Chinese derivatives markets, including the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFE), Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), International Energy Exchange (INE), Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

“We are very excited to be able to allow our customers to trade China’s rapidly expanding exchange offerings seamlessly on our TT front end for the very first time. By partnering with a local industry leader like Esunny, TT customers can now access this very dynamic area of the markets that previously could not be traded easily and affordably alongside the world’s other trading centers,” said Michael Kraines, President and CFO of Trading Technologies. “China is the world’s second largest economy and a major driver of derivatives volume growth today. As Chinese regulators continue to relax restrictions and introduce new international derivatives products, the opportunities to trade profitably will only increase, and TT will be well-positioned to meet that demand.”

“This technical cooperation between Esunny and TT will provide international traders with the opportunity to enter the Chinese market. The Chinese market is a huge market and as the pace of China's financial opening up accelerates, the Chinese market will attract the participation of global traders, which will generate great vitality. As a technology company of the ZCEX, serving its members and implementing the opening policy of the CSRC is Esunny's mission. Esunny has a wide customer base and complete infrastructure in China. As a well-known international technology service provider, TT also provides services to many trading institutions and traders around the world. This cooperation is a strong combination of Esunny and TT. It is believed that it can bring opportunities for many traders and brokers to achieve mutual benefits,” said Mr. Kang Le, President of Esunny.

The multi-broker solution will bring together TT's 250+ international brokers and thousands of buy-side and proprietary clients with Esunny’s distribution network of more than 120 Chinese mainland brokers and overseas intermediary brokers.

Through this partnership, Esunny also will expand its international market access offering by leveraging TT’s exchange connectivity. Trading Technologies will provide clients with direct access to China via its dedicated network of data centers, which spans the U.S., Europe and Asia/Pacific and connects to more than 50 exchanges around the world. Esunny will also explore additional ways to leverage TT’s technology offerings.

About Zhengzhou Esunny Information Technology

Founded in June 2002, Zhengzhou Esunny Information Technology Co., Ltd. was solely invested by Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange with a registered capital of 200 million RMB. As a new and high-tech enterprise, it specializes in the development of computer application software, internet technical support, hosting services for the financial industry and information services for the commodity futures industry. Esunny provides complete technical support and information services for futures companies, investors, and other manufacturing, distributing and processing enterprises. It is jointly authenticated as the New & High-tech Enterprise and the Excellent Software Enterprise by Department of Technology of Henan Province and Department of Industry and Information Technology of Henan Province and other two institutions.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, CTAs, hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world’s major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.


© Business Wire 2020
